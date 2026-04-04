Prince Harry 'Devastated' as King Charles 'Ghosts' Him, Dashing Royal Reunion Hopes
April 4 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Prince Harry is said to be "devastated" after claims King Charles has effectively "ghosted" and "blanked" him – raising fresh doubts over any imminent royal reconciliation.
Harry, 41, is said to have been hoping his meeting with his father last year would mark the beginning of a thaw in relations after nearly two years of estrangement.
Speculation had also grown that Harry, alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, and their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, could return to the U.K. this summer and meet with Charles.
But those hopes have been overshadowed by ongoing tensions within the royal family and mounting pressures on Charles, 77, who continues to undergo treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer while managing broader institutional challenges and his younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's growing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
A source told us: "From Harry's point of view, the situation has become deeply upsetting – he feels as though he is being quietly shut out and ignored by his father at a moment when he genuinely believed they were beginning to rebuild some form of connection. What has made it particularly difficult for him is the inconsistency in communication. He had allowed himself to feel optimistic about the prospect of a proper reconciliation, but that optimism has been steadily eroded, leaving him with the sense that any meaningful reunion may now be further away than ever, and that he is being ghosted and blanked by his own father. It's devastating for him."
A royal commentator also told us Charles had shifted his "focus" elsewhere in recent months.
They said: "There is a growing impression that the King has, to some extent, stepped back from trying to actively engage with the situation. His focus appears to be elsewhere, with a number of pressing responsibilities and concerns taking priority over attempting to resolve matters with Harry."
The remarks come amid renewed scrutiny of the monarchy following the arrest of the former Prince Andrew, 66, over his Epstein links, which has added huge strain to the royal household.
According to insiders, communication between Harry and Charles has become increasingly sporadic.
Another source said: "It increasingly feels as though the King has chosen to distance himself from the situation for now, rather than continue trying to manage it directly. With so many demands on his time and attention, dealing with this particular family dynamic does not appear to be at the top of his agenda."
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Harry has previously spoken about strained relations with his father, at one point saying Charles would not speak to him amid his long-running legal disputes over his U.K. security arrangements.
The rift extends beyond father and son. Relations between Harry and Prince William, 43, remain strained following several years of public and private disagreements.
There are also suggestions of differing views within the royal household about how to approach any reconciliation.
Some insiders claim Queen Camilla, 78, is reluctant to engage with the Sussexes, while others point to broader institutional dynamics influencing communication.
A source said: "Harry has come to feel that there are broader dynamics at play here, and that the distance between him and his father cannot be explained by their relationship alone. In his view, there are outside influences and pressures shaping how things are unfolding. That perception has only deepened his frustration, because it leaves him feeling as though any attempt to rebuild bridges is being complicated by factors he has little or no control over, making progress far harder to achieve."
Despite the challenges, Harry is said to remain determined to repair the relationship.
One insider added: "Harry increasingly senses that what is happening is not just about a breakdown between him and his father, but that there are wider influences and internal dynamics shaping the situation behind the scenes. That has heightened his frustration, because it leaves him feeling as though the chances of repairing things are being complicated by forces outside his control, making it much harder for him to move the relationship forward."