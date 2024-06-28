Prince Harry Left 'Heartbroken' as Royal Family Fails to Update Him on Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle
Kate Middleton is focused on her battle with cancer, but sources claim Prince Harry is being left out of the loop amid their yearslong feud.
"There’s no way that The King or Prince William would share details of the cancer treatment with Harry," Phil Dampier told an outlet. "They simply don’t trust him and would fear that anything they told him about Charles or Catherine would end up in the public domain, either in the press or on a podcast or social media."
"We all know how bad relations have got in the last couple of years, and I’m afraid it’s going to take a very long time before there’s any chance of a reconciliation," the expert added. "If Harry feels left out and sidelined, I’m afraid that’s his own fault. Harry might be heartbroken not to hear from his family, but he only has himself to blame."
Harry and Meghan Markle negatively depicted Kate and William in their tell-all projects, and Dampier believes the Prince of Wales wants to shield his wife from any drama going forward.
"William’s main priority is to protect Catherine from any stress or upset and the King is also not in the mood to put himself through some kind of emotional roller coaster with an unpredictable Harry," the commentator shared. "I’d like to think that at some point the penny has dropped with Harry and he realizes that he has permanently damaged his relationship with his blood family, but I wouldn’t bet on it."
"It’s very sad because Harry was once so popular and the King is not seeing his grandchildren," he added.
In an Instagram post, Kate updated fans on her well-being.
"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," Kate wrote in a post shared on Friday, June 14. "On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months."
The Princess of Wales was excited about her return to the spotlight after taking six months away from duties.
"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend [June 15] with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she penned.
"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," Kate noted. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal."
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Sussexes want to reconcile with the Wales amid the royal health crises.
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source said. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”
