'There Is Too Much Bad Blood': Prince William Is 'Not Going to Forgive' Prince Harry as Feud Rages On
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship deteriorated after the release of Spare, and the brothers' bond hasn't recovered from the explosive tell-all.
"William has done his duty. In great contrast to Prince Harry," Michael Cole told GB News. "Now, I don't think there's any chance at all of there being a reconciliation with the brothers now or in the foreseeable future."
"It goes back to the Oprah Winfrey interview, then the book Spare and all the things that were said in the Netflix six-part series," Cole said in reference to the Duke of Sussex's various projects.
After leaving the royal fold, Harry depicted the Prince of Wales as ill-tempered, while Meghan Markle painted Kate Middleton as "formal."
"There is too much bad blood. William is not going to forgive that, principally because he, of course, and his wife attacked personally, his wife, Kate," Cole explained. "Even when the announcement of her cancer was mad their mealy-mouthed response to it didn't show any great concern for her."
"William looks at them and and he would say what most people would say. All of this is completely unnecessary," the commentator continued.
Harry has been criticized for complaining about royal life, as many Americans and Brits continue to live paycheck to paycheck.
"Prince Harry has had a wonderful, privileged life. He owes everything to being a member of the royal family. He's good-looking. He's married to a beautiful wife. He's got two healthy, beautiful children," Cole stressed.
"He's got more money than we could shake a stick at," he concluded. "People who are struggling, people who are battling would wonder why he's so upset."
As the tension between William and Harry worsens, the future king is planning for the future of the monarchy without his sibling. OK! previously reported a source claimed William is "calling the shots" and "refusing" to talk to Harry.
"There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role," the source shared. "Philip ruled the family with a rod of iron and you saw when he died that discipline collapsed."
"Now William is calling the shots when it comes to family discipline... He can be scary," they continued.
The insider revealed William placed an "absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form to the family fold."
Russell Myers urged the Sussexes to accept that the Windsors will keep calm and carry on without them.
"They're going to [have to] sort of realize, if they're going to have a relationship with the rest of the royal family, they can't go about trashing them," Myers told Sky News Australia.
"They can't go about making money off their associations with the royal family, hopefully, they'll see that the royal family are very united without them and if they do want a relationship, going forward, they need to take the steam out of their relationship and out of the things they say sometimes," the royal expert continued.