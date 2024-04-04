Meghan Markle Has a 'Good Reason' to Avoid the U.K. After Prince Harry's Legal Defeat
Meghan Markle hasn't returned to the U.K. since Queen Elizabeth's funeral, but Prince Harry's legal defeat made royal experts wonder if the Duchess of Sussex will return to the region in the future.
“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” historian Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," the commentator added. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”
In the past, Harry claimed he didn't feel safe bringing his household to his native nation due to existing threats, and the loss of personnel privileges could prevent the Suits star from joining her husband in Britain.
“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the U.K.,” he continued. “I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”
“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” Fitzwilliams said in reference to the couple's 2023 eviction. “Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”
OK! previously reported retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane delivered his verdict on Wednesday, February 28.
"The Duke of Sussex will appeal today's judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police," Harry's rep said in a statement.
"Although these are not labels used by Ravec, three categories — as revealed during the litigation — comprise the 'Ravec cohort': the Role Based Category, the Occasional Category and the Other VIP Category," the legal rep added.
In 2023, the father-of-two claimed he felt pushed out of the royal fold after voicing his concerns.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his 2023 court witness statement.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead admitted.
The Sussexes currently reside in Montecito, Calif., and Harry continues to travel to England for various reasons, but since Elizabeth's funeral, the duke has flown without his wife and kids.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.
Fitzwilliams spoke to The Sun.