Meghan Markle Will 'Make an Excuse' for Skipping Prince Harry's 2027 Invictus Games in the U.K.
Prince Harry announced the Invictus Games will return to the U.K. in 2027, and experts think Meghan Markle will avoid making an appearance altogether.
According to Lee Cohen, the Duchess of Sussex will "make an excuse" to not travel to Birmingham.
"From all of the accounts that I've read, Harry will be coming solo without Meghan," Cohen told GB News. "It would be a convenient excuse to dodge a potentially chilly reception, wouldn't it?"
Nana Akua hinted at Harry losing his lawsuit for personnel being a reason for the former actress to avoid the U.K.
"Security concerns? She's living in the United States, where people bear arms all the time," Akuna added. "We saw what almost happened to Donald Trump, and thank goodness he's still with us."
"It just seems a bit absurd for them to say, 'Oh, it's security.' They live in America," she said.
OK! previously reported commentator Dan Wootton thinks Harry's announcement about the Invictus Games overshadowed Prince George's birthday.
"This is also really terrible. Prince Harry upstaged young Prince George's lovely birthday release of those pictures by Catherine Middleton by announcing on the same day that the Invictus Games are going to be held in Birmingham in 2027," Wootton said on GB News.
"It does just show you how pathetic Prince Harry is," Wootton continued. "He knew it was George's birthday, he knew the picture was going to be released. He wants to steal the thunder with his Invictus Games announcement. It's just pathetic gameplaying yet again."
Biographer Angela Levin claimed the Duchess of Sussex often distracts from the royal family.
"It's such a shame. I think Meghan likes to do that, we've seen that so many times," Levin continued. "Every time the royal family do something, she has to do something just before and it's all carefully controlled."
"I've been told many times she knows exactly what she's doing, it's not a mistake, she's very cautious," Levin stated. "And Harry I suppose was told this is what he had to do."
The Duke of Sussex celebrated Birmingham's history in his official statement.
"Your city's strong ties to the armed forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start," Harry shared.
"We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all — something your city knows well," he penned.
In May, Harry returned to London to celebrate the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary, but Meghan was noticeably absent.
"Meghan tells friends that she does not feel welcome or comfortable in the U.K.," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. "I know that their popularity has seen a severe decline in Britain, but I also know that Meghan would be treated with kindness if she opted to attend."
"I am surprised that Meghan would not want to appear alongside Prince Harry to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games," she continued.