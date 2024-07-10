Prince Harry's Pat Tillman Award Branded a 'Desperate Need for Attention' Following Backlash
Prince Harry will receive the Pat Tillman Award on Thursday, July 11, but royal insiders think the distinction is the duke's attempt at attracting headlines.
“I’m afraid it’s just a clear symbol of his desperate need for attention," the source told an outlet. "The irony of the whole of the last four years is that Harry and Meghan said they were leaving the royal family so the media would leave them alone. And now, here Harry is, literally picking up retail awards on live TV. It’s pathetic."
The Duke of Sussex will be honored at the ESPYs due to his commitment to the Invictus Games and ten years in the armed forces, but critics don't think he's fit for the title.
According to a source, the backlash distracted from Harry's decades of veteran advocacy.
“Harry’s legacy on Invictus, the things he has achieved, that’s his real passion," the source told a publication. "This is the space in which he truly feels at home, it is something he deeply cares about. The reaction certainly took the shine off the award.”
OK! previously reported a friend claimed Harry was "stunned" by the negative response he recieved after ESPN announced he would get the Pat Tillman Award. The insider added that it was a "bitter pill to swallow" for the royal.
“This is the space in which he truly feels at home, it is something he deeply cares about," the insider stated. "The reaction certainly took the shine off the award.”
American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield alluded to Harry and Meghan using medals to rehabilitate their image in the U.S.
“I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accepting more trophies for awards that I don’t understand what they’re for,” Schofield said on TalkTV.
“I guess they’re trying to buy the public’s respect, they’re trying to buy good PR through networking and creating these opportunities to collect trophies for their mantle, but I think the public sees through these individuals," the podcast host continued.
Despite the mixed response to the announcement, ESPN stood by their decision and clarified that they are celebrating Harry's impact through the Invictus Games.
"ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world," ESPN shared in a statement to OK!. "While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”
Tillman's mother, Mary, isn't affiliated with the Pat Tillman Foundation but was disappointed in the news.
"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary told an outlet.
"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."
