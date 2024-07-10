Prince Harry's Pat Tillman Award Branded a 'Desperate Need for Attention' Following Backlash

“I’m afraid it’s just a clear symbol of his desperate need for attention," the source told an outlet. "The irony of the whole of the last four years is that Harry and Meghan said they were leaving the royal family so the media would leave them alone. And now, here Harry is, literally picking up retail awards on live TV. It’s pathetic."

The Duke of Sussex will be honored at the ESPYs due to his commitment to the Invictus Games and ten years in the armed forces, but critics don't think he's fit for the title.