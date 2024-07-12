Prince Harry Honors Pat Tillman's Mother During 2024 ESPYs Speech Despite Her Criticizing the Ex-Royal
Prince Harry accepted the Pat Tillman Award for Service on Thursday, July 11, where the Duke of Sussex paid homage to Tillman's mother, Mary, after she criticized ESPN's decision to recognize him.
"I'd like to begin or express my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I am so honored is here tonight," Harry began in his acceptance speech.
"I'd also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat's mother," he continued. "Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect. The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses."
OK! previously reported Mary was candid about hoping someone else was given the distinction.
"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary told an outlet.
"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."
ESPN analyst Pat McAfee was also vocal about Harry's nomination, as he accused his employer of "trying to piss people off."
“It’s going to Prince Harry,” McAfee said on his show. "Who I don’t even think is a Prince anymore, right? He said don’t call me that? See, why does the ESPYs do this s---?"
“This is like actually the most embarrassing thing I’ve seen in my entire life,” he added.
Since Harry spent 10 years in the armed forces, the former military captain was applauded for beginning the Invictus Games.
"I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games Foundation a reality," he stated.
"This award belongs to them, not to me," Harry clarified.
Despite Mary's concerns, the network doubled down on their choice.
"ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world," ESPN shared in a statement to OK!. "While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”
A source shared that the backlash Harry received distracted from the positive things the Invictus Games does.
“Harry’s legacy on Invictus, the things he has achieved, that’s his real passion," the insider said. "This is the space in which he truly feels at home, it is something he deeply cares about. The reaction certainly took the shine off the award.”