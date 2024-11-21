or
Prince Harry Set to Host Christmas Party — Without Meghan Markle

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to distance their professional brands from each other.

Nov. 21 2024, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is gearing up to host a Christmas party without Meghan Markle, as the Duke of Sussex continues to prioritize his philanthropic passions.

Harry will participate in a virtual holiday party for Scotty’s Little Soldiers on Tuesday, December 10.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry traveled to London, New York, Lesotho and South Africa without Meghan Markle.

“It can be overwhelming and isolating,” Harry wrote in the Remembrance message. “Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing.”

Harry has been writing to members of the nonprofit, which helps children whose parents passed away while in the armed forces, since 2022.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is building her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Since September, the Sussexes have been attending events alone, and the public appearances fueled rumors that the duo was separating professionally.

“It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving," an insider told an outlet.

"The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals — not just as a couple," an additional source revealed. "The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track."

OK! previously reported royal editor Richard Eden discussed the next phase of the Sussexes' professional lives.

“Harry is treading this very difficult line between celebrity and royalty still…he looked very dignified in Lesotho but it’s a country he’s got a lot of connection with," Eden said on "Palace Confidential." "But back in America, he's still tried to play the royal jester, the joker when he goes on these talk shows."

“I think his brother would never do anything like that or if he did it would be much more controlled," Eden said in reference to Prince William. "I suspect that Harry is still desperately searching for some kind of role.”

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are based in California.

Harry's various solo trips were well-received by royal commentators and seen as a step in the right direction after being called a "flop" in 2023.

"I think all these events have gone off tremendously well. They've been uncontroversial," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "He hasn't given any interviews. Perhaps something is being planned that we are unaware of."

"His next docuseries for Netflix on polo apparently doesn't feature him much, so what we're waiting to see is how this will be developing in the weeks and months," Fitzwilliams added.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched their joint Archewell brand in 2020 after leaving the royal family.

PR strategist Mark Borkowski hinted at the Duchess of Sussex prioritizing her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, as Harry brings attention to his patronages.

"There has been a separation [of their work] for a while. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to think there's something going on. She has been doing the jam thing, the Martha Stewart play," Borkowski told an outlet. "He seems to be going back to basics."

"They need a venture that deflects from the failures. The charity aspect impresses upon everybody that he [Harry] does have value beyond the controversial stuff," he continued. "It has the effect of separating them from the bad press and the failed content ideas. The punters still have time for Harry."

InStyle reported on Harry's message.

Insiders spoke to People.

