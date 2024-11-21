Prince Harry Set to Host Christmas Party — Without Meghan Markle

OK! previously reported royal editor Richard Eden discussed the next phase of the Sussexes' professional lives.

“Harry is treading this very difficult line between celebrity and royalty still…he looked very dignified in Lesotho but it’s a country he’s got a lot of connection with," Eden said on "Palace Confidential." "But back in America, he's still tried to play the royal jester, the joker when he goes on these talk shows."

“I think his brother would never do anything like that or if he did it would be much more controlled," Eden said in reference to Prince William. "I suspect that Harry is still desperately searching for some kind of role.”