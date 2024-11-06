Meghan Markle Is 'Begging' Prince Harry to Keep His Solo Trips to 'a Minimum'

According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex is “begging” the Duke of Sussex “to keep these trips to a minimum and find a way to come home.”

“She respects that Harry has to do some business away from home, but not to this current extent,” the insider added. “They’ve now had a taste lately of what it’s like to live separate lives.”

“And no matter how committed Meghan believes they both are to the long-term success of the marriage, she doesn’t like it one little bit," the source claimed.