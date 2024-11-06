Meghan Markle Is 'Begging' Prince Harry to Keep His Solo Trips to 'a Minimum'
Prince Harry spent three weeks traveling around the world, but his time away from California might have affected Meghan Markle.
According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex is “begging” the Duke of Sussex “to keep these trips to a minimum and find a way to come home.”
“She respects that Harry has to do some business away from home, but not to this current extent,” the insider added. “They’ve now had a taste lately of what it’s like to live separate lives.”
“And no matter how committed Meghan believes they both are to the long-term success of the marriage, she doesn’t like it one little bit," the source claimed.
OK! previously reported Harry's trip to Lesotho could help rehabilitate his public image after years of publicly complaining about the royal family.
“It would have been the classic thing for Meghan to be meeting with the children," royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths told GB News.
“It’s amazing she wasn’t there. But I think it’s very deliberate," she noted. "I think Harry is trying to remind us all that he started this incredible children’s charity in Africa for children who were born with AIDS."
Before moving to California, Harry was celebrated for his military service and humanitarian efforts.
“He wants to remind us that was who he was before Megxit, before the drama," Griffiths shared. "I think leaving Meghan out of it is possibly something they have decided together, because they don’t want the king of hysteria that happens when they’re together."
“Harry really wants to remind people, ‘This was me before, I was a good guy and I was really food with children,'" she noted.
Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 during his gap year, and his HIV/AIDS advocacy work continues to be a priority for him.
"Today marked a significant moment as Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – or Mohale, as he’s affectionately known by the Basotho people – commenced his trip to Lesotho, warmly welcomed by The King and Queen in a private meeting," Harry's rep shared.
"This occasion not only rekindled cherished connections from his childhood but also celebrated a remarkable milestone: the 200th anniversary of the nation," they continued.
Harry often talks about his love of Africa and his commitment to helping the continent.
"The Duke holds a special place in his heart for this nation, particularly through his work with Sentebale, the organization he co-founded alongside Prince Seeiso in 2006 to support vulnerable children in Southern Africa," the statement reads.
"His commitment to the region is deeply rooted in a shared vision for sustainable development and empowerment," the blurb added.
An insider claimed Harry's time in Lesotho is a part of his desire to re-establish himself as a philanthropist and leader.
“This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage,” an anonymous source revealed. “He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him.”