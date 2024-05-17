Prince William Is 'Absolutely Furious' About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nigerian Tour

The Sussexes were invited by the Nigerian Defense Headquarters to visit Lagos and Abuja, but Quinn believes they were treated as royals.

"Everything you might expect from an official royal visit was there – the receptions, the visits to schools and charities, to wounded soldiers and the disabled," Quinn noted. "Meghan and Harry's speeches and their whole attitude has been designed to give the impression that they are still fully paid-up royals and William and his father King Charles don’t like it one bit."

"For Charles and William, it’s as if Meghan and Harry are saying, 'We don’t need your permission to be working royals – we will do it on our own terms whenever and wherever we like,'" he shared.