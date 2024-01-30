Meghan Markle Is 'Hyper-Concerned About Money' as She Fears She'll 'Lose Everything'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry struggled to cement themselves in Hollywood in 2023, and a source close to the couple claimed the Duchess of Sussex is scrambling for opportunities after losing her Spotify deal.
Shortly after the news broke, a Spotify executive slammed the duo for being "grifters," and experts wonder if they can repair their reputations after extensive criticism.
"Meghan is hyper-concerned about money, rightfully so, given their extravagant spending and lower-than-expected earnings," the source revealed in an interview.
After leaving the U.K., the partners settled down in the lavish community of Montecito, Calif., in a $14 million mansion, and in an interview, Meghan admitted that they struggled to make the purchase.
“The situation is particularly daunting this time, as they have rapidly depleted their funds and are not as financially secure as they once were," the insider added. "Meghan is taking charge, but it may be too little too late."
OK! previously reported a friend said Meghan's anticipated memoir was shelved because Harry isn't willing to cause more drama with his family.
"Harry has openly spoken about having enough material to write a follow-up to Spare, but those plans have been scrapped. He's also put an end to Meghan's book," the source shared.
The insider revealed the conversation "didn't go down well with Meghan," but "they eventually compromised so that Meghan could work on a book about female empowerment."
Aside from the Suits star pulling the plug on her project, the pair were spotted at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere, potentially igniting that they are reviving their careers.
"There has not been evidence of people reaching out to them," Richard Fitzwilliams said on GB News. "They have made money by trashing the royal family."
"But you can do that for so long and you can only have public support in doing that for so long," he added.
Although Harry & Meghan broke records for Netflix, Heart of Invictus and Live to Lead failed to make the platform's top 10 list, and Meghan's kids' program, Pearl, never aired.
"The only thing they are doing as far as I can see with Invictus, Prince Harry already had that," Fitzwilliams noted. "So they have not done anything, they lost Spotify. Will they lose Netflix? The contract runs out in 2025."
"It is rather bewildering their silence," he added.
Despite Fitzwilliams' commentary, public relations professional Ryan McCormick believes their outing will benefit their brand in the future.
"If they attended the premiere just to have facetime with [President of Nickelodeon] Brian Robbins, I would consider that a smart move. It's good for their image to be seen in the company of other high-profile and successful people," he said in an interview.
"As CEO of Paramount, Robbins is powerful and this photo op signals that the Duke & Duchess are still on the A-list. I would advise Harry and Meghan to do this more often," McCormick continued.
Sources spoke to Closer Magazine.
Meghan spoke to Variety.