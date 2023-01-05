Prince Harry Addresses Rumored Attendance At King Charles' Upcoming Coronation: 'There's A Lot To Be Discussed'
Time is ticking in the months leading up to King Charles III's upcoming coronation, and Prince Harry is patiently waiting for the royal family to wave the white flag.
In the Thursday, January 5, trailer for the Duke of Sussex's upcoming ITV interview with Tom Bradby, the 38-year-old discussed his undecided stance on whether he will make an appearance at Westminister Abbey for his father's crowning ceremony — which is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.
"There’s a lot that can happen between now and then," Harry explained of the months between now and the highly-anticipated event.
PRINCE HARRY SHUTS DOWN ANDERSON COOPER WHEN ASKED IF HE'D EVER RETURN TO ROYAL LIFE FULL-TIME — WATCH
"But, the door is always open," the father-of-two admitted while refusing to provide a clear yes or no response. "The ball is in their court."
"There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it," Harry continued, as it appeared from his perspective that his father and brother Prince William are the ones who need to budge.
Despite the former military captain's teetered stance on his attendance, the decision may ultimately come down to what exact bombshells are revealed in his explosive tell-all memoir, Spare, which is set to hit the shelves Tuesday, January 10.
Charles may ban Harry from his coronation altogether if the juicy memoir shades Queen Consort Camilla or touches on any unwarranted subjects that may burn the bridge between the estranged royal and his father forever, as OK! previously reported.
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE ARE 'USING' NELSON MANDELA'S WORDS 'TO MAKE MILLIONS' FOR THEMSELVES, INSISTS ACTIVIST'S GRANDCHILD
Despite the risk, Harry remains stern on his choice to reveal his inner truth about his time behind palace walls.
"I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better," the husband of Meghan Markle confessed in the sneak peek, noting how those who disapprove of his actions simply "don't understand" his intentions.
In the midst of tensions and feuds, Harry closed out the trailer by confirming "yes" he does still believe in the monarchy, however, he "doesn't know" if he will "play a part in its future."
Prince Harry's ITV interview with Bradby will air on Sunday, January 8.