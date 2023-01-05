Prince Harry Addresses Rumored Attendance At King Charles' Upcoming Coronation: 'There's A Lot To Be Discussed'

Time is ticking in the months leading up to King Charles III's upcoming coronation, and Prince Harry is patiently waiting for the royal family to wave the white flag.

In the Thursday, January 5, trailer for the Duke of Sussex's upcoming ITV interview with Tom Bradby, the 38-year-old discussed his undecided stance on whether he will make an appearance at Westminister Abbey for his father's crowning ceremony — which is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.