Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are 'Using' Nelson Mandela's Words 'To Make Millions' For Themselves, Insists Activist's Grandchild
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Nikola Mandela is outraged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keep aligning themselves with the late activist.
Over the years, the father-of-two has shared details about his interactions with the politician, but the Sussexes' recent declaration that their recently released Netflix doc Live to Lead is inspired by Nelson sparked Nikola to publicly shade the couple.
"I don’t believe [Harry] nor Meghan have ever properly met granddad, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace," she spilled to an Australian news outlet. "But they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting."
"I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation has supported the initiative but people have stolen grandfather’s quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different from them," she added.
While Nikola, 57, acknowledged Harry and Nelson have similarities since the latter "rebelled against an arranged marriage to find his own path in life," she insisted "there is no comparison" between the two.
"Harry needs to be authentic and stick to his own story, what relevance does grandad’s life have with his?" she questioned. "I’ve made peace with people using granddad’s name but it’s still deeply upsetting and tedious every time it happens."
The California-based couple's latest Netflix venture dropped on Saturday, December 31, just a few weeks after they revealed details of the project.
"This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'" they explained. "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."
Prior to the seven-episode documentary, Harry referenced Nelson when giving a speech at the July 2022 United Nations event held in the South African anti-apartheid activist's honor, though some felt he was unqualified to be giving such an important address.
Nelson died in December 2013 at age 95.
