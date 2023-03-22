Prince Harry's Confessions About Using Drugs In His Teens Could Affect His U.S. Visa Status, Attorney Warns

“You’ve got to give them something that would trigger it, and revealing it in a book, that you experimented with drugs when you were a young man, I don’t think gets you there,” the New Jersey legal representative continued. “Immigration is not going to do anything based on that. If he got arrested or if he got a DWI, then we’re having a different conversation.”

Attorney Sam Adair backed James up, noting, "If there had been a conviction, it would have likely been a significant issue in getting a visa. This isn’t to say that drug use could not be a problem in the immigration process, but in this circumstance, it is unlikely that this would present an issue."