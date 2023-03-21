Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have 'No Chance' Of Appearing On Balcony For King Charles' Coronation Despite Requests: Reporter
The royal family is allegedly up in arms over how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reacting to being invited to Prince Charles' coronation, as they've yet to give any indication on whether they'll attend.
"The latest thing they've said is they want to be on the balcony for the Coronation while not giving a confirmation themselves that they're going to be there," royal expert Angela Mollard recently told a publication. "This is five weeks out, they need some planning around this, they need to know whether to set aside the chairs."
"There is no chance they're going to be on the balcony — the Queen wanted a slimmed-down monarchy," she pointed out. "Charles is further enforcing that. He has dealt beautifully with Andrew and they need to turn around and say there's no chance they'll get a place on that balcony."
It's been tradition for only working senior members of the monarchy to appear on the balcony.
Mollard's words come after a report claimed the parents-of-two — who would leave son Archie and daughter Lilibet at home in California — were giving a list of demands if they were to attend the May shindig.
To start, an insider said since the event goes down on Archie's 4th birthday, the Sussexes "would like some kind of nod to that at a lunch or drinks reception. Even if it's just a happy birthday mention."
"Once the King has been crowned, there will be a Coronation procession that will start at Westminster Abbey and end at Buckingham Palace," the insider explained. "Once the procession reaches the Palace, the King will take to the balcony and wave at the crowds with the rest of the royal family members and their children. This is where Harry and Meghan have requested inclusion.”
A second source said Harry and Megan's alleged refusal to come to an agreement on the matter may wind up in them not attending at all.
"The Palace are trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can't go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos," the source spilled. "It could very well be that it ends in stalemate, and they won't attend. But the Palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen."
The Express spoke to Mollard.