Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have 'No Chance' Of Appearing On Balcony For King Charles' Coronation Despite Requests: Reporter

"There is no chance they're going to be on the balcony — the Queen wanted a slimmed-down monarchy," she pointed out. "Charles is further enforcing that. He has dealt beautifully with Andrew and they need to turn around and say there's no chance they'll get a place on that balcony."

It's been tradition for only working senior members of the monarchy to appear on the balcony.

Mollard's words come after a report claimed the parents-of-two — who would leave son Archie and daughter Lilibet at home in California — were giving a list of demands if they were to attend the May shindig.