Prince Harry's Longtime Friend Swears the Duke Hasn't Been 'Brainwashed' by Meghan Markle

"Eight years ago I became friends with Prince Harry, and ever since life has been peppered with questions from people curious to know more about his character: has he been brainwashed, is he intent on bringing down the monarchy, does he smell of money, and so on," Gordon told an outlet.

"I’ve heard a lot of fairly negative things said about him, character assassinations that bear no resemblance to the man I’ve come to count as a friend, the one who cares passionately about injured veterans, and who’s done more than most to change perceptions of mental health in this country," the journalist continued.