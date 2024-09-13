Prince Harry's Longtime Friend Swears the Duke Hasn't Been 'Brainwashed' by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry shocked the world when he left the U.K. in 2020, but the Duke of Sussex's friend Bryony Gordon doesn't blame Meghan Markle for his change in residency and priorities.
"Eight years ago I became friends with Prince Harry, and ever since life has been peppered with questions from people curious to know more about his character: has he been brainwashed, is he intent on bringing down the monarchy, does he smell of money, and so on," Gordon told an outlet.
"I’ve heard a lot of fairly negative things said about him, character assassinations that bear no resemblance to the man I’ve come to count as a friend, the one who cares passionately about injured veterans, and who’s done more than most to change perceptions of mental health in this country," the journalist continued.
When Harry moved to Meghan's home state, California, critics dubbed the scandal "Megxit," and continued to blame the Suits star for his decision to step down from his senior-level role.
According to Gordon, the Sussexes are more relatable than critics would think.
"I spent an afternoon at the house, the kids running around happily as we drank tea. Harry proudly showed me the DIY photo wall he’d recently created, featuring pictures of his mom," she noted.
Gordon and Harry have been friends since 2016, and the author has seen him evolve since meeting the Duchess of Sussex.
"When I left, packed off by the happy couple with a jar of their homemade jam (which I then left in the back of a taxi in a jet-lagged stupor; somewhere in Los Angeles, a cab driver has one of the earliest batches of American Riviera Orchard’s produce), I was reminded of the fact that they are a pretty ordinary couple existing in an absolutely extraordinary situation," she shared while discussing visiting the pair in California.
"There are no airs or graces with them, no desire to do anything other than protect their children from an increasingly digital world that likes nothing more than seeing the worst in people," Gordon admitted.
Despite the pair being famous, Gordon thinks they are similar to most people.
"A world that forgets that no matter how high profile a person is, they’re just doing their best, like everyone else," Gordin stated.
"This is not what people want to hear, but it is what I’ve found, time and time again," she concluded. "So Happy 40th Birthday, Haz. May you continue to make a difference for the next 40 years, regardless of the naysayers."
As Harry gets ready for his 40th birthday on Sunday, April, 15, insiders claim King Charles is ready for the duke to end his feud with Prince William. OK! previously reported a source claimed His Majesty wants a reunion with both of his sons.
“It’s Charles’ greatest wish for the family to be on good terms again,” a source told an outlet. “Health and peace are his top priorities.”
“Harry jumped on the first plane possible," a source shared. “Meghan was in total agreement that Harry had to be there. He got to tell his father how much he loves him and get a fuller account of what Charles is facing.”
