Prince Harry Feels 'More and More Isolated' in California 4 Years After Fleeing the U.K.
Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020, and it seems like he's still adjusting to life on the West Coast.
According to a source, Harry is looking to return to his native nation after years of publicly complaining about the monarchy.
“Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home,” a source told an outlet.
Harry gave up various royal privileges when he left the U.K., but insiders alluded to Harry being homesick. Despite the insider's claims, a separate source told The Telegraph Harry has "no intention" of rejoining the royal family.
OK! previously reported Harry admitted he was pressured to leave the monarchy in his 2023 witness statement.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.
The duke has ongoing safety concerns about traveling to his hometown, and he won't bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet unless he can make sure they have efficient personnel.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.
In Tabloids on Trial, the veteran continued to chat about his fears about traveling to England with his brood.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the documentary. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Harry continues to visit the U.K. for private gatherings and his lawsuits, but experts don't think Meghan Markle will accompany her spouse unless she feels secure.
"Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential," biographer Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Meghan will never return to the U.K. and stay with her husband's relatives," Quinn continued.
Sources spoke to The Sun.