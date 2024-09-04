Prince Harry Feels 'More and More Isolated' in California 4 Years After Fleeing the U.K.

OK! previously reported Harry admitted he was pressured to leave the monarchy in his 2023 witness statement.

"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said.

"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.