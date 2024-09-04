or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry Feels 'More and More Isolated' in California 4 Years After Fleeing the U.K.

prince harry feels more isolated california years after megxit
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry relocated to California in 2020.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Updated 1:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020, and it seems like he's still adjusting to life on the West Coast.

According to a source, Harry is looking to return to his native nation after years of publicly complaining about the monarchy.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry feels more isolated california years after megxit
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry thinks the U.K. is 'still dangerous.'

“Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home,” a source told an outlet.

Harry gave up various royal privileges when he left the U.K., but insiders alluded to Harry being homesick. Despite the insider's claims, a separate source told The Telegraph Harry has "no intention" of rejoining the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry feels more isolated california years after megxit
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry traveled to the U.K. for his lawsuits.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported Harry admitted he was pressured to leave the monarchy in his 2023 witness statement.

"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said.

"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry feels more isolated california years after megxit
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Prince Harry wants to return to the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

The duke has ongoing safety concerns about traveling to his hometown, and he won't bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet unless he can make sure they have efficient personnel.

"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry
Article continues below advertisement
prince harry feels more isolated california years after megxit
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry lost his HRH status when he moved to Canada.

Article continues below advertisement

In Tabloids on Trial, the veteran continued to chat about his fears about traveling to England with his brood.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the documentary. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Harry continues to visit the U.K. for private gatherings and his lawsuits, but experts don't think Meghan Markle will accompany her spouse unless she feels secure.

"Meghan has said she's only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential," biographer Tom Quinn told an outlet.

"Meghan will never return to the U.K. and stay with her husband's relatives," Quinn continued.

Sources spoke to The Sun.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.