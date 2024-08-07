OK Magazine
Prince William and Kate Middleton Left With 'Bitter Taste in Their Mouths' as Prince Harry Is Set to Receive Over $8.5 Million Inheritance

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Prince William haven't been photographed in the same room as Prince Harry since 2023.

Aug. 7 2024, Published 12:13 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is set to receive over $8.5 million on his 40th birthday, but sources think the Duke of Sussex's inheritance annoyed Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton are focused on The Crown.

“William and Kate don't trust Harry or Meghan one bit, so the idea that Harry's now cashing in on his great-granny's inheritance leaves a very bitter taste in their mouths," a source told an outlet.

According to the source, Harry “is essentially being rewarded after the terrible treatment he's shown them all” and that it “is just wrong on so many levels."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020.

The Queen Mother left the endowment for Harry, but fans wonder if the late royal would approve of his recent antics.

“I’m afraid the Queen Mother would have been mightily disappointed to see history repeating itself as Harry fell in love with a divorced American woman and then left royal life and went to live abroad… almost in exile, like her brother-in-law King Edward VIII, who abdicated for the love of Wallis Simpson," Jennie Bond told an outlet.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called 'grifters' by a Spotify executive.

Although Harry will get a hefty amount of cash, the Sussexes' have other sources of income to finance their lifestyle in California.

“For most of us, an inheritance of several million pounds would be utterly life-changing.... for Harry and Meghan, it will be a small bonus compared to their commercial earnings," Bond explained.

“Nevertheless, I’m sure it will be greatly appreciated by Harry who, I’m sure, has nothing but fond memories of his great-grandmother… or Gan Gan as he called her," she added.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settled down in California.

OK! previously reported biographer Robert Jobson claimed King Charles is worried about the Sussexes' finances in the U.S.

“The ‘Harry problem,' as it’s known among Palace staff, continues to plague the King," Jobson wrote in Catherine, Princess of Wales. “What worries His Majesty, and his top team,’ says a Palace official, ‘is what is going to happen when all the money runs out.'”

According to the expert, “the public has wearied of their constant complaints” after the release of Harry & Meghan and Spare.

In the Sussexes' 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry claimed he no longer received financial support from the Windsors.

"We didn’t have a plan. That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford . . . afford security for us," Harry revealed.

"Yeah, in the first half, the first quarter of 2020. But I’ve got what my mum left me, and, without that, we would not have been able to do this," he continued.

Insiders spoke to Closer.

Bond spoke to OK! U.K

