Prince Harry May Ask This One Mega Rich A-List Pal to Help Pay His Legal Fees After Privacy Case Loss: Source
July 11 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's eventful week started off flying to the U.K. to promote his 2027 Invictus Games.
While undertaking his royal engagements on July 8, the Duke of Sussex, 41, lost his High Court privacy case against the publisher of Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.
Prince Harry's Legal Fees Are Reportedly Running Him About $20 Million
His legal fees could amount to about $20 million — cash the prince does not have. However, according to a Page Six source, his good friend Elton John may swoop in to offer him aid.
“The people funding the case will likely help Harry with costs,” one insider added. “Elton John could also well help Harry out. They’re extremely close.”
Elton John Was a Good Friend of the Late Princess Diana
The "Tiny Dancer" singer, 79, was an old friend of Harry's late mother Princess Diana, and also performed at his 2018 wedding.
John reportedly has a fortune of $640 million, according to the UK Sunday Times Rich List.
“Harry definitely doesn’t have the money for it,” a source chimed in, also adding Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, will “likely be very furious about the fees. She did not want him to [pursue the case].”
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Prince Harry Has Spent Years Trying to Take Down the British Press
Meghan, 44, and Harry left the royal family in 2020 and headed to Montecito, Calif.
The Spare author was one of seven celebs — including John — who claimed Associated Newspapers Limited publications published stories about them with information that were sourced unlawfully via phone hacking from the 1990s until 2011.
Another source told Rob Shuter for his Substack how Harry "has spent years — and millions — trying to take on the British press. Instead of vindication, he may now be left with a staggering legal bill.”
“People think Harry and Meghan have unlimited money — they don’t,” another source alleged. “They’ve earned a fortune, but they’ve spent one too. A financial hit of this size changes the conversation overnight.”
Prince Harry's Lawsuit Loss May Be the 'Start of a Financial Downward Spiral'
The As Ever founder and the army veteran already have an astonishing amount of expenses, including maintaining their $15 million Montecito mansion, their travel, building their brand, staff costs, and an estimated $5 million a year for private security.
According to one royal source, "some people close to the situation fear this is the start of a financial downward spiral."
"No one is saying they’re broke tomorrow, but blockbuster paydays have slowed while the legal bills keep coming. That math eventually catches up with you," they went on.