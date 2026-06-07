EXCLUSIVE Prince Harry Getting Set to Beg King Charles for Massive Cash Bailout to Fund His and Meghan Markle's $6 Million-a-Year Luxury Lifestyle Bills: Source Source: MEGA Prince Harry is reportedly set to beg King Charles for funding to help with his $6 million-a-year luxury lifestyle bills. Aaron Tinney June 7 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, Calif.

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Recent developments to hit Harry and Meghan have included the loss of government funding for Invictus Australia and the resignation of vice-chair Melloney Poole at a critical period for the organization. A source said: "Harry has become increasingly candid in the few conversations he is having on the phone with Charles and is no longer trying to put a brave face on the challenges he and Meghan are dealing with behind the scenes. He has been honest about the financial strain that comes with maintaining their charitable projects, funding a large security operation, supporting their business ventures and sustaining the lifestyle they have built in California. The reality is that the costs are enormous and there is a growing feeling on Harry's side that the pressure has become relentless. He doesn't believe he can continue carrying that burden alone forever and wants his father to understand just how difficult things have become." The insider added: "Those around Harry insist this isn't simply about him getting ready to ask Charles for money when he comes to Britain for the Invictus Games this summer. In their view, the King is one of the very few people with the influence, connections – and money – to genuinely change the trajectory of Harry and Meghan's situation. Harry is said to feel increasingly cut off from many of the networks and relationships he once relied upon, and he believes his father could help ease some of that isolation. Whether it's through financial assistance, public support, introductions to influential figures or simply signaling that he has his blessing, Harry sees Charles as someone capable of helping repair both the practical and reputational challenges that have weighed heavily on him and Meghan in recent years."

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Source: MEGA Invictus Australia lost its government funding.

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Questions have been raised in recent months about the Sussexes' long-term earning power following the conclusion of several high-profile commercial arrangements. Another source said: "People in Harry and Meghan's circle have become increasingly aware that the enormous wave of attention and commercial interest they enjoyed after stepping away from royal duties is not what it once was. They remain two of the most recognizable people in the world and continue to attract huge media interest, but the environment around them has changed dramatically. Opportunities are harder fought for, public sentiment is less predictable and maintaining the kind of profile they have become accustomed to requires a huge amount of investment, effort and strategic planning. There is a growing recognition that the automatic goodwill and excitement that initially surrounded their move to California has faded, leaving them under pressure to continually reinvent themselves and justify their relevance." The insider added: "Harry is said to believe that what he needs most from Charles isn't necessarily a financial rescue package but something far more powerful and symbolic. In his view, a clear public demonstration that the King supports him and Meghan would instantly alter the narrative that has followed them for years. He feels it would encourage people who have distanced themselves to re-engage, help repair strained relationships and make influential figures more willing to work with them again. Harry sees his father's endorsement as a stamp of legitimacy that could restore confidence in their brand, strengthen their standing internationally and unlock opportunities that have gradually drifted out of reach since the family rift became public."

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry allegedly wants his father's endorsement.

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The insider added: "Those close to Harry say he sees Charles as someone who still has enormous influence in circles that matter to him professionally and personally. He would welcome anything from private introductions to influential figures and business leaders to more visible demonstrations of trust and goodwill. Harry believes there are significant benefits for everyone if relations continue to improve, and he feels that rebuilding those bridges could help heal old wounds while also opening new doors for him and Meghan. The hope on his side is that greater cooperation and mutual support would allow them to move beyond years of tension and create a more positive future for all involved." According to other sources, the idea of Harry asking Charles for a cash bail-out is hated by senior advisors. One said: "There are still many people within royal circles who feel Harry is asking for far more than can realistically be expected given everything that has happened over the past few years. From their perspective, relationships are only just beginning to stabilize and they worry that requests for public backing, introductions or other forms of support risk reopening divisions that have never been fully resolved. Some believe trust has been damaged to such an extent that any reconciliation needs to happen slowly and privately rather than through highly visible gestures."

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