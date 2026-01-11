or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle Set to Return to the United Kingdom This Summer With Prince Harry After Winning Taxpayer-Funded Security

image of prince harry and meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to travel to the United Kingdom this summer for a pre-Invictus Games event.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 11 2026, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle might be returning to the United Kingdom for the first time in four years this summer.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, could be joining husband Prince Harry at a pre-Invictus Games event in July in Birmingham, England, should their security clearance be validated.

Prince Harry Won Government-Funded U.K. Security

image of prince harry and meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

The 2027 Invictus Games are set to be held in Birmingham, U.K.

Harry, 41, secured a victory in his fight for taxpayer-funded security, clearing the way for Meghan to return to her husband’s former home.

The former actress is planning to return to celebrate the one-year countdown of the 2027 Invictus Games, according to The Sun.

Next year's sports competition will go down in Birmingham — an event that Harry is hoping his estranged dad, King Charles, will attend.

Prince Harry Hopes King Charles Will Open the 2027 Invictus Games

image of King Charles and queen camilla
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is hoping his father, King Charles, will attend the Games next year.

“Security is always going to be the deciding factor in this," a source told the outlet recently.

On January 10, it was reported that Harry "desperately" wants Charles, 77, to open the Games with him next year in an attempt to squash their royal beef.

“Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side," an insider told The Sun. "Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony."

image of meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is set to take a trip to England this July.

The two men both "appear to want a reconciliation" as the Invictus Games "are a perfect opportunity for them to work alongside each other."

"The sight of them on stage when it opens would be heart-warming and in the spirit of the occasion," they said. “People helping to plan the games are convinced it will happen and are planning for Charles to play a role in the opening ceremony.”

Meghan Markle Has Rarely Been in the U.K. Since 2020

image of prince harry and meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was last in the U.K. in 2022.

The Spare author and the Suits star moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020 after leaving the royal family. Meghan's last visit to the U.K. was in September 2022 to attend the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth.

For his part, Harry has been back to his homeland solo just a handful of times in the last few years.

Harry last flew across the Atlantic to see his father for tea at a 55-minute meeting at Clarence House in September 2025. He has said in the past that he does not feel safe bringing his family over to England without having proper security.

Meghan has previously joined Harry at past Invictus Games in countries such as Germany and Canada.

