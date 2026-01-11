Meghan Markle Set to Return to the United Kingdom This Summer With Prince Harry After Winning Taxpayer-Funded Security

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle might be returning to the United Kingdom for the first time in four years this summer. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, could be joining husband Prince Harry at a pre-Invictus Games event in July in Birmingham, England, should their security clearance be validated.

Prince Harry Won Government-Funded U.K. Security

Source: MEGA The 2027 Invictus Games are set to be held in Birmingham, U.K.

Harry, 41, secured a victory in his fight for taxpayer-funded security, clearing the way for Meghan to return to her husband’s former home. The former actress is planning to return to celebrate the one-year countdown of the 2027 Invictus Games, according to The Sun. Next year's sports competition will go down in Birmingham — an event that Harry is hoping his estranged dad, King Charles, will attend.

Prince Harry Hopes King Charles Will Open the 2027 Invictus Games

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is hoping his father, King Charles, will attend the Games next year.

“Security is always going to be the deciding factor in this," a source told the outlet recently. On January 10, it was reported that Harry "desperately" wants Charles, 77, to open the Games with him next year in an attempt to squash their royal beef. “Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side," an insider told The Sun. "Invictus always invites Heads of State but Harry wants to go further with Charles involved in the opening ceremony."

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is set to take a trip to England this July.

The two men both "appear to want a reconciliation" as the Invictus Games "are a perfect opportunity for them to work alongside each other." "The sight of them on stage when it opens would be heart-warming and in the spirit of the occasion," they said. “People helping to plan the games are convinced it will happen and are planning for Charles to play a role in the opening ceremony.”

Meghan Markle Has Rarely Been in the U.K. Since 2020

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle was last in the U.K. in 2022.