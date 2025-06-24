'Self-Serving' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Betraying' Friend Tyler Perry by Staying Silent on His Sexual Assault Allegations: Royal Experts
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cutting off pal Tyler Perry in the wake of his scandal?
As OK! reported, the actor was recently accused of sexually assaulting The Oval costar Derek Dixon, and though he denied the allegations, the Sussexes have yet to come out and support their good friend.
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich shamed the couple's behavior, especially since Perry was one of the only individuals who defended them when they first fled the monarchy and moved to California in 2020.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Not Commented on Tyler Perry's Scandal
"Instead of offering their stalwart support as good friends would who even lived in his home, this silence is a clear demonstration of… a total lack of moral courage," Fordwich shared with a news outlet. "Their silence to avoid entanglement in a scandal, especially given their precarious standing in both Hollywood and royal circles, won’t look good in the long run."
That being said, Fordwich acknowledged the parents-of-two are "in a lose-lose situation."
"Keeping their distance has backfired either way. If Tyler Perry is exonerated, their lack of support will be seen as a betrayal, further damaging their credibility among friends and potential allies alike," she explained. "If allegations against Tyler Perry are proven, distancing themselves to protect their brand will still appear opportunistic and ungrateful."
"To Di for Daily" podcast host Kinsey Schofield agreed, pointing out to the same publication, "Tyler Perry put himself out there and was one of the few A-listers who fiercely defended the Sussexes."
"To quote Prince Harry from his January 2023 interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, 'Silence is betrayal,'" she stated. "I imagine Tyler Perry would appreciate any backup at this point."
"Harry and Meghan’s silence looks completely self-serving. In the court of public opinion, agents and publicists often rally influential celebrities to throw their support behind the accused in order to sway both media narratives and public sentiment. It doesn’t matter whether you’re guilty or not," Schofield continued. "With the right spin, you can continue to work after the fallout… If Harry and Meghan chose to get involved and support Tyler, it could encourage other public figures to follow suit. I’m not saying it’s right, but it’s how the system works."
Tyler Perry's History With the Sussexes
When the Sussexes first moved to the U.S., Perry offered them his home in Beverly Hills, Calif., to stay in before they found a place of their own.
On a 2023 episode of Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast, the movie producer explained that before their big decision, "I sent them a note… and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist and we just had a great conversation."
Perry revealed the couple "hid out at my house for a long time."
"It was so great. Every day. Every day that they were there, I looked to see if anything’s happening online. Nothing. They don’t even know, so weeks and weeks they were there," he recalled. "They were so happy. It was such a beautiful moment."
The Accusations Against Tyler Perry
Perry was sued for $260 million by Dixon for sexual harassment and assault, which the filmmaker's team called a "scam."
According to Dixon, after the men met in 2019, Perry invited him to his Atlanta, Ga., home a year later. After drinking too much, Dixon slept in a guest room, claiming Perry eventually joined him in bed and touched his thighs despite rejecting his advances.
Once Dixon received a role on The Oval, he said Perry tried to get physical with him several more times, alleging he once grabbed him by the throat and made sexual comments.
Following another alleged incident in which Dixon said Perry groped him, he filed the lawsuit and left the TV series.