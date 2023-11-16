Tyler Perry Reveals Meghan Markle Treated Him 'Like a Therapist' When She and Prince Harry Fled the Royal Family in 2020

The media mogul made an appearance on the "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast with Kelly Ripa about his friendship with the Sussexes, admitting that he was “like a therapist” for the Suits star.

“‘Everybody thought Oprah [Winfrey] introduced us, but Oprah didn’t even know that I reached out to them,” Perry told Ripa.

“I sent them a note… and just said, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m here,’ and she called months later and just talked to me like I was a therapist and we just had a great conversation,” he continued.