OK! EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Seriously Considering' Allowing Harry & Meghan To Be Part-Time Royals In First Major Decision

Now that King Charles has taken the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth, he might want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be part of the fold again.

“Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he’s going to stop them being a problem is to give into them, which it looks like he is going to do,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Charles opinion is it’s better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."