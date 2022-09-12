OK! EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Seriously Considering' Allowing Harry & Meghan To Be Part-Time Royals In First Major Decision
Now that King Charles has taken the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth, he might want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be part of the fold again.
“Charles wants to fix the Harry and Meghan problem. The only way he’s going to stop them being a problem is to give into them, which it looks like he is going to do,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Charles opinion is it’s better to have them inside the royal tent rather than outside the tent."
According to the insider, the new King wants to show the country that he can deliver results, and bringing Meghan, 41, and Harry, 37, back may do just that. “This is the new Kings decision and his alone. He has not consulted William or Kate,” the insider shares. “Most people in the family — and the palace — would not do this, but Charles wants to prove he is his own man. He doesn’t see this as giving in to Harry and Meghan, but rather giving his reign a chance. Harry and Meghan would be a great assets overseas for him. He needs to stop them destroying the monarchy. Part of the deal would be Harry’s book needs to disappear in order for this to work.”
As OK! previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away at age 96 on September 8.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the royal family confirmed via social media. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Since then, Harry and Meghan traveled to the U.K., where they recently reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton, a sign that the rift between the two brothers is fading.
The brothers' cousin Peter Phillips is acting as a mediator between the two during this time.
"Peter is used to acting as a bit of a buffer," an insider revealed. "He may play that role again in a bid to pull them along together."
