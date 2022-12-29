Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Continuing Criticism' Of The Monarchy 'Has Backfired,' Royal Watcher States: 'They Are Missing Out'

"Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition," he continued, referring to Queen Elizabeth's death.

"While Christmas is, of course, a Christian celebration, the power of light overcoming darkness is celebrated across the boundaries of faith and belief. So, whatever faith you have, or whether you have none, it is in this life-giving light, and with the true humility that lies in our service to others, that I believe we can find hope for the future," he stated. "Let us therefore celebrate it together, and cherish it always."

"With all my heart, I wish each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness and everlasting light," King Charles concluded.