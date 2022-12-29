Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Continuing Criticism' Of The Monarchy 'Has Backfired,' Royal Watcher States: 'They Are Missing Out'
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry debuted their Netflix docuseries, in which they spoke about the royal family, royal expert Arthur Edwards believes that was the wrong move.
“I looked on at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham as he led his family to the traditional December 25 morning service," he said, referring to the royal family's Christmas outing. “Charles even allowed his disgraced brother Andrew to join the family on the walk to church. But glaring in their absence were Harry and Meghan."
“Their continuing criticism of the institution in their Netflix documentary has backfired. They are missing out on way more than they’re gaining,” Edwards said. “Later, when Charles made his first King’s Speech to the nation, William and Catherine were name-checked and the Sussexes were again omitted.”
As OK! previously reported, when King Charles addressed the nation, he gave a shout-out to Prince William and Kate Middleton and said they were "shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit.”
However, he left out Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, from his speech.
"I am standing here in this exquisite chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late queen, is laid to rest with my dear father," the King said in his speech. "I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family."
"Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition," he continued, referring to Queen Elizabeth's death.
"While Christmas is, of course, a Christian celebration, the power of light overcoming darkness is celebrated across the boundaries of faith and belief. So, whatever faith you have, or whether you have none, it is in this life-giving light, and with the true humility that lies in our service to others, that I believe we can find hope for the future," he stated. "Let us therefore celebrate it together, and cherish it always."
"With all my heart, I wish each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness and everlasting light," King Charles concluded.