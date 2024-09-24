Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Living Separate Lives' as the Duke Attempts to 'Carve' Out His Future in the U.S.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are building their careers in Hollywood, but the duo could be moving in different directions.
"It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now," royal expert Phil Dampier told an outlet. "They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is. I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part."
When the Sussexes first left the royal fold in 2020, the couple secured contracts in Hollywood together, but Meghan is now building her own lifestyle empire with American Riviera Orchard.
"He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him here," Dampier noted.
OK! previously reported Harry's chief of staff, Josh Kettler, was expected to play an integral role in the duke's rebrand, but Kettler stepped down from his position after just three months.
"Josh Kettler is the guy who's meant to guide Prince Harry in particular through what was been described as the next phase of his life," Cameron Walker told GB News. "I have contacted their team in California and here in London and have been met with silence — but reports claim that he quit."
"He started just a week before Harry and Meghan went to Nigeria back in May, he also accompanied Prince Harry here in London for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary service at St Paul's Cathedral. But it's a huge distraction," Walker noted.
In the past, former private secretary Samantha Cohen said being a part of the company was like "working with teenagers." However, the partners have denied rumors about their professionalism.
"It could simply be that by virtue of the fact that they are working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they are far more employable elsewhere and can get better offers, who can pay them more money because clearly having that on your CV gives you a lot of kudos," Walker stated.
"Or it could be something about perhaps the working with the characters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the commentator added.
Meghan was accused of bullying royal employees during her time as a working duchess, and although she denies the claims, Kettler's exit fueled even more speculation.
"Everyone is harking back to what happens when Harry and Meghan left as working members of the royal family, and the fallout from various ex-members of Kensington Palace staff who have spoken to various papers about their time and their experience of working for Harry and Meghan," Walker stated.
"But it's a huge challenge for their remaining staff to try and put a lid on this ahead of their Colombia tour, which clearly they are going to want to be pushing forward the narrative," he added. "It's meant to be all happy and nice, and an unofficial royal tour shining a light on online security for children, which clearly it won't be because we're talking about an ex-staff member who's left a big shock."
Dampier spoke to The Sun.