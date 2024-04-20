Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Cut' Out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: 'The Trust Is Gone'

As OK! previously reported, Meghan doesn't seem on board with her hubby getting in touch with his brother and sister-in-law despite being sick.

"Meghan knows she is facing a losing battle when it comes to Harry reaching out to Kate and William to try and sort through their differences, but she thinks he’s making a big mistake," a source told OK! U.K. "She obviously feels sympathy for Kate and what she’s going through, but in her mind, it doesn’t change things."

"But she knows deep down that Harry wants to fix the relationship and the Kate news has made him more determined to try and do it," the source added. "But she thinks Harry is being naïve and that he still can’t trust William."