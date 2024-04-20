OK Magazine
Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Cut' Out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: 'The Trust Is Gone'

Apr. 20 2024

It seems like Prince William and Kate Middleton don't have any plans to reunite with Prince Harry anytime soon.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in California.

“William and Kate decided to cut them out of knowing anything that happened after,” a source said, referring to Harry and Meghan Markle, especially after the pair talked poorly about them in Harry's book, Spare, and their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. “The trust is gone. William and Kate can’t risk them leaking anything about her condition, which would make the situation even more stressful than it already is.”

Kate Middleton is currently battling cancer.

As OK! previously reported, Meghan doesn't seem on board with her hubby getting in touch with his brother and sister-in-law despite being sick.

"Meghan knows she is facing a losing battle when it comes to Harry reaching out to Kate and William to try and sort through their differences, but she thinks he’s making a big mistake," a source told OK! U.K. "She obviously feels sympathy for Kate and what she’s going through, but in her mind, it doesn’t change things."

"But she knows deep down that Harry wants to fix the relationship and the Kate news has made him more determined to try and do it," the source added. "But she thinks Harry is being naïve and that he still can’t trust William."

Meghan Markle has barely been to England since Prince Harry left the royal family.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
The couples haven't been together since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral, and it doesn't look like there are any plans moving forward even though Harry is set to visit England in May.

"She feels William has made it clear that he doesn’t want a reconciliation and hasn’t made any effort, he could have quite easily made time for Harry when he’s been in the U.K.," the source explained.

"This isn’t all on Harry but because of the current situation, there’s no way William will offer an olive branch," the source continued. "Meghan just doesn’t want to see him hurt again as it’s taken him years to finally get over the fallout."

Prince William and Prince Harry are barely speaking.

But it seems like Harry might go against his wife's wishes, as he is contemplating reuniting with Kate and King Charles, who is also battling the disease.

“On one explosive night after Charles and Kate had both announced their cancer diagnoses, Harry reached his breaking point. He’s been really worried and made a desperate plea to Charles,” claimed another insider. “He wants to reconcile with the family and pitch in to help at this time of need. He’s told them he’s coming home.”

In Touch spoke to the first source.

