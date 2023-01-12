Here's One Word Prince Harry 'NEVER' Should Have Said In Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper
A body language expert has revealed one important slip-up Prince Harry made during his bombshell interview with Anderson Cooper.
"He uses a word that I don't think he should ever use and that is 'specifics,'" human behavior consultant Greg Hartley claimed after watching the CBS 60 Minutes interview, which aired Sunday, January 8.
The statement in question came after Harry was asked if he would ever return as a woking member of the royal family, to which the 38-year-old replied, "the ball is very much in their court but Meghan [Markle] and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong."
Harry continued, “but every time we ask that question no one is telling us the specifics of what we did wrong. There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private, that doesn't get leaked."
"In the famous words of Mandy Patinkin, I don't think that word means what you think it means. I don't think he has ever used a specific in anything. So there's more [cognitive] dissonance," the expert said of his analyzation of the father-of-two’s confession.
The How to Spot a Liar author continued to point out other examples of “dissonance” — “a mental conflict that occurs when your beliefs don’t line up with your actions,” as defined by Psycom — during Harry’s interview.
"Then he talks about them [the royal family] leaking information," Hartley explained. "How much more dissonant can you be than saying 'my family said something bad about me' then writing a damn book and doing a tour about it?"
Despite any sort of backlash Harry has received following the release of his controversial chronicle, it seems no criticism will ever stop the military veteran from speaking his truth or following the path of his choosing.
“Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" Cooper intensely asked during the highly-publicized interview.
"No," Harry assertively replied.
Daily Star spoke to the expert in regards to Harry’s mistake in word choice.