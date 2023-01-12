Here's One Word Prince Harry 'NEVER' Should Have Said In Tell-All Interview With Anderson Cooper

The statement in question came after Harry was asked if he would ever return as a woking member of the royal family, to which the 38-year-old replied, "the ball is very much in their court but Meghan [Markle] and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong."

KING CHARLES 'DISTRAUGHT' OVER PRINCE HARRY DRAGGING CAMILLA'S NAME THROUGH THE MUD IN 'SPARE': 'IT'S PUT HIM IN A TERRIBLE POSITION,' SPILLS SOURCE

Harry continued, “but every time we ask that question no one is telling us the specifics of what we did wrong. There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private, that doesn't get leaked."