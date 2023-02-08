Royal Rumble! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Be Questioned Under Oath In Samantha Markle's Defamation Case
Looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to face her half-sister, Samantha Markle, as they will be deposed in her defamation case, a judge ruled on Tuesday, February 7.
The 58-year-old is suing the actress, 41, for "defamation and injurious falsehood" after the couple made some claims in their March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
In the suit, the book author alleges that Meghan made “demonstrably false and malicious statements” in the sit-down interview that aired “to a worldwide audience” of “roughly 50 million people in 17 countries.”
Samantha also claimed the book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family, which came out in 2020, is another example of the “published and disseminated false and malicious statements” about her life that is out in the open.
The California native was asked about her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, and her half-siblings, Samantha and Thomas Markle Jr., while speaking with Winfrey — and she didn't hold back.
“I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings. I would have loved to have had siblings,” she said at the time. “[She] changed her last name back to Markle in her early 50s … only when I started dating Harry. So, I think that says enough.”
Samantha first sued Meghan in March 2022, claiming that she didn't tell the whole truth during the March 2021 conversation.
"This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves," Meghan's team said at the time.
But Meghan fought back and tried to get the lawsuit dismissed. "Meghan’s response to that question that she 'grew up as an only child' was obviously not meant to be a statement of objective fact that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings," the filing read. "Rather, it was a textbook example of a subjective statement about how a person feels about her childhood."
Meghan claimed Samantha “deleted numerous specific factual allegations and exhibits from her original complaint."
“Most obviously, her original complaint attached a 2018 email from Meghan to the then-Communications Secretary of Kensington Palace, Jason Knauf, that Plaintiff alleged was the basis for the allegedly defamatory statements in Finding Freedom,” the documents read. “However, the email on its face disproved Plaintiff’s claim that Meghan was somehow responsible for the authors’ allegedly defamatory statements in Finding Freedom.”
“Indeed, in her desperation to save her case, Plaintiff quite literally fabricated one of the statements, as evidenced by the missing interview transcript," the motion continued.
Meghan was ultimately denied from dismissing the lawsuit.