Where Meghan Markle Stands With Her Half-Siblings, Samantha & Thomas Markle Jr.

For Meghan Markle, blood isn't always thicker than water. Ever since the Duchess of Sussex began dating Prince Harry in 2016, her older half-sister, Samantha Markle, has made countless hurtful claims about the mom-of-two, exclaiming she ditched the Markle family when she joined Harry's.

However, Meghan insisted that isn't the case, as the ladies never had a close relationship growing up — but that hasn't prevented Samantha from running her mouth.

The actress' relationship with half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is also fractured, though he doesn't seem to hold as much animosity toward her as Samantha does.

