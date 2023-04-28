Samantha Markle Claims Estranged Sister Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have a 'Toxic' Relationship: They're 'Unhealthy for Each Other'
Meghan Markle’s estranged sister, Samantha Markle, spoke out about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ relationship in a new documentary.
In an upcoming interview with an Australian news outlet, the 58-year-old half-sister claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan have a destructive romance. Samantha, who recently lost the defamation case she filed against Meghan, continued to share her thoughts on the situation.
The preview for the interview, which will air on Sunday, April 30, showed dramatic visuals of the Sussexes throughout their years together as Samantha’s voiceover stated, "They are really unhealthy for each other." It then pans to the sister as she said, “It’s a toxic relationship.”
Samantha also alleged Meghan would "still be a waitress if it wasn’t for" their dad’s support. Thomas Markle Sr. Thomas and Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., also are featured in the upcoming program.
In Thomas Jr.’s interview, he seems to be sending his sibling a message, saying, "We’re not going to go away. This is going to change everything." There's also "treasured childhood videos" of the actress which will be shown during the special.
The family’s public outcry came about a month after Samantha lost the defamation case. She sued Meghan for spreading "malicious lies" during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The March 2022 lawsuit claimed that the mother-of-two defamed Samantha when she told Oprah they hardly had a relationship and that she was "handsomely paid" by the media to spill secrets about her sister.
The Florida judge ruled that Meghan’s comments were her opinion, and therefore, are "not capable of being proved false."
In another attempt at a money grab, Samantha wrote her 2021 memoir titled, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1. In Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, the Suits alum addressed the insulting nickname.
"I don’t know your name. I don’t know your birthday. You’re telling these people you raised me, and you coined me ‘Princess Pushy’?" Meghan said.
Meghan’s relationship with the three family members began to diminish after Thomas Sr. tipped off the press to plan unwanted photo opts of his daughter before her 2018 wedding.