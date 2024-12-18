ROYALS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Very Hurt' After Prince William Met With Their Archenemy Donald Trump Source: MEGA Donald Trump hinted at deporting Prince Harry.

Prince William's time with Donald Trump might have offended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as the Republican has been vocal about not liking the royal rebels.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle publicly criticized Donald Trump in 2016.

"Of course, William was fulfilling a professional role but Trump has been so vicious towards them, and of course, William is aware of that, so Meghan and Harry can't help but think he could have discussed it with them first," a source told an outlet. "The fact Harry can't even get William to pick up the phone is insulting enough, but now they feel very hurt and betrayed that their feelings appear not to have been taken into consideration," the insider added.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump often discusses his disapproval of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Trump previously threatened to ''take action'' against Harry for his drug use, which the duke openly acknowledged in his memoir Spare. "The whole situation has triggered a storm of emotions for Harry and Meghan," the source revealed. "They're hurt and angry and genuinely quite shocked because for all their issues with William, they still believed his politics and beliefs were more in line with theirs."

William and Trump met during the reopening of Notre Dame on Saturday, December 7, and the future king took a diplomatic approach to chatting with the real estate tycoon. The source admitted the Sussexes "had to know William would eventually shake hands with Trump for the sake of international relations." The insider later suggested the future king "pretty much has to put on a polite face," but the interaction was still "unsettling" for Harry and Meghan.

OK! previously reported royal expert Ingrid Seward thinks William got "a kick" out of meeting Harry's "archenemy" in Paris. Seward found the picture they took together to be "very interesting."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is a fan of the royal family and often discusses his love for Queen Elizabeth.

While in Paris, Trump gushed over his time with William. "A good man, this one!" Trump told journalists while standing beside William. "He's doing a fantastic job."

Several foreign dignitaries flew to Paris for the event, but Trump and William's interaction still surprised some. "I thought they would just be shaking hands in Notre Dame, but it was a proper meeting," Seward told GB News. "I think the whole royal family are very vital in the special relationship the government has with the Trump administration, because he loves them," Seward added.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.

William took to X to acknowledge Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron after spending the day in France. "A wonderful event to celebrate the reopening of the @notredameparis," the father-of-three penned. "It is an immense achievement to renovate such a beautiful and culturally important building. Thank you and well done to everyone who has been a part of this project." "Also a pleasure to spend time with @EmmanuelMacron and @realDonaldTrump," he added.

Trump's disapproval of the Sussexes fueled speculation that the politician will deport the Duke of Sussex, but royal watchers think the President-elect has more important things to worry about. “I very strongly doubt that Harry and Meghan are among the priorities of the president,” commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. “We know there’s an issue supposedly with what might or might not be on the application form for Prince Harry’s U.S. visa. He mentioned that he’d taken drugs in Spare."