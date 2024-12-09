Home > Royals > Prince Harry ROYALS Prince William 'Got a Kick' Out of Meeting With Prince Harry's 'Archenemy' Donald Trump Source: MEGA Donald Trump enjoyed a brief meeting with Prince William after spending months criticizing Prince Harry.

Prince William and Donald Trump seemingly bonded during the Notre Dame reopening, but their meeting could have been the Prince of Wales' attempt at getting back at his younger brother, Prince Harry.

Source: MEGA Prince William traveled to Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Prince of Wales got "a kick" out of meeting Harry's "archenemy" Trump in Paris. Seward found the photo op to be "very interesting."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump raved about the 'fantastic job' Prince William is doing as a member of the royal family.

Throughout his political career, Trump has been a fan of the royal family but has criticized Harry's decision to immigrate to the U.S. "A good man, this one!" Trump told reporters while standing next to William. "He's doing a fantastic job."

Trump and William traveled to Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame on Saturday, December 7, and their time together came as a surprise to some. "I thought they would just be shaking hands in Notre Dame but it was a proper meeting," Seward told GB News. "I think the whole royal family are very vital in the special relationship the government has with the Trump administration, because he loves them," Seward added.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry's memoir, 'Spare,' greatly impacted his relationship with Prince William.

William took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to acknowledge Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. "A wonderful event to celebrate the reopening of the @notredameparis," the father-of-three penned. "It is an immense achievement to renovate such a beautiful and culturally important building. Thank you and well done to everyone who has been a part of this project." "Also a pleasure to spend time with @EmmanuelMacron and @realDonaldTrump," he added.

During his campaign, Trump alluded to deporting Harry if he got elected, as the duke admitted to using illegal substances in his memoir, Spare. OK! previously reported experts think the Sussexes are the least of Trump's concerns. “I very strongly doubt that Harry and Meghan are among the priorities of the president,” commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. “We know there’s an issue supposedly with what might or might not be on the application form for Prince Harry’s U.S. visa. He mentioned that he’d taken drugs in Spare."

Trump previously had a relationship with King Charles and Princess Diana, but the President-elect isn't expected to give Harry special privileges while he lives in America. “Trump is no friend of Harry or Meghan’s," political commentator Andrew Pierce said on GB News. “Meghan has also been spectacularly rude about him. Harry has had these visa issues." “Perhaps that is why Harry has bought a house in Portugal. Just a thought," he added, as the Sussexes reportedly snagged a vacation home in the Iberian country.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.