Prince William 'Got a Kick' Out of Meeting With Prince Harry's 'Archenemy' Donald Trump
Prince William and Donald Trump seemingly bonded during the Notre Dame reopening, but their meeting could have been the Prince of Wales' attempt at getting back at his younger brother, Prince Harry.
According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Prince of Wales got "a kick" out of meeting Harry's "archenemy" Trump in Paris.
Seward found the photo op to be "very interesting."
Throughout his political career, Trump has been a fan of the royal family but has criticized Harry's decision to immigrate to the U.S.
"A good man, this one!" Trump told reporters while standing next to William. "He's doing a fantastic job."
Trump and William traveled to Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame on Saturday, December 7, and their time together came as a surprise to some.
"I thought they would just be shaking hands in Notre Dame but it was a proper meeting," Seward told GB News.
"I think the whole royal family are very vital in the special relationship the government has with the Trump administration, because he loves them," Seward added.
William took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to acknowledge Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.
"A wonderful event to celebrate the reopening of the @notredameparis," the father-of-three penned. "It is an immense achievement to renovate such a beautiful and culturally important building. Thank you and well done to everyone who has been a part of this project." "Also a pleasure to spend time with @EmmanuelMacron and @realDonaldTrump," he added.
During his campaign, Trump alluded to deporting Harry if he got elected, as the duke admitted to using illegal substances in his memoir, Spare. OK! previously reported experts think the Sussexes are the least of Trump's concerns.
“I very strongly doubt that Harry and Meghan are among the priorities of the president,” commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. “We know there’s an issue supposedly with what might or might not be on the application form for Prince Harry’s U.S. visa. He mentioned that he’d taken drugs in Spare."
Trump previously had a relationship with King Charles and Princess Diana, but the President-elect isn't expected to give Harry special privileges while he lives in America.
“Trump is no friend of Harry or Meghan’s," political commentator Andrew Pierce said on GB News. “Meghan has also been spectacularly rude about him. Harry has had these visa issues."
“Perhaps that is why Harry has bought a house in Portugal. Just a thought," he added, as the Sussexes reportedly snagged a vacation home in the Iberian country.
Despite Trump's public threats, insiders think it's unlikely Harry will flee the West Coast.
"I don't think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "I don't see them suddenly deciding to leave the country, it will be down to personal reasons if they do."
"It's already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that's personal reasons and not political reasons," Harrold continued. "I think they'll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the royal family."