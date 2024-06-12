Prince Harry Is 'Worried Sick' About Donald Trump's 'Vow' to Deport the Royal If He Gets Re-Elected

"The Sussexes are worried sick over the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president again — and making good on his vow to kick Prince Harry out of America," a source told an outlet. "They're putting together a contingency plan that would see them flee the country with their children [Archie and Lilibet] if Trump does return to office."

In Spare, the duke revealed that he used illegal substances in his past, but the confession could impact his residency.