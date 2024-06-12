Prince Harry Is 'Worried Sick' About Donald Trump's 'Vow' to Deport the Royal If He Gets Re-Elected
Prince Harry's visa status continues to be a controversial topic, especially after Donald Trump hinted at deporting the Duke of Sussex if he were to get re-elected.
"The Sussexes are worried sick over the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president again — and making good on his vow to kick Prince Harry out of America," a source told an outlet. "They're putting together a contingency plan that would see them flee the country with their children [Archie and Lilibet] if Trump does return to office."
In Spare, the duke revealed that he used illegal substances in his past, but the confession could impact his residency.
OK! previously reported the convicted felon discussed Harry's application in an interview.
“No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action," Trump said on GB News.
“Appropriate action? Which might mean…not staying in America?” journalist Nigel Farage asked.
“Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago," Trump replied.
The Heritage Foundation sued Joe Biden's administration to publish Harry's immigration papers, and Angela Levin alluded to more details being released despite the think tank losing their lawsuit.
"At the end of February, there has been an agreement that all the documents for people who've come to live in America will be revealed, and that includes Prince Harry," Levin said on GB News.
"Now the trouble is there, has he mentioned that he takes a lot of drugs? Have they allowed him to come in regardless or will they send him home to the U.K.? I mean, it's a huge thing," she continued.
Head of U.S. Immigration Christi Jackson acknowledged the public's concerns about the duke in a statement.
"Anything that he has admitted to regarding drug use before the age of 18 should not affect his eligibility for a U.S. visa," Jackson stated.
"If he had admitted to drug use when he was over 18, in order for it to lead to visa ineligibility, the admission would have to have been a valid admission which means it cannot just be out in the news or written in their book," she explained.
In the past, public battles with addiction prevented stars from moving to the U.S., and critics are concerned that Harry's royal status led to Homeland Security holding him to a different standard.
"You have to show that the person has provided the definition and admitted to all essential elements of the crime while under oath," Jackson shared. "Making a statement in a book is not going to be considered a valid admission."
