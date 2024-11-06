Donald Trump Likely to 'Take Action' Against Prince Harry and Deport the Royal for 'Betraying' Queen Elizabeth
Donald Trump's election win could threaten Prince Harry's visa status in the U.S., as the politician previously alluded to deporting the Duke of Sussex while campaigning.
Trump shared he would “take action” against the former royal if he lied in his residency application, as Harry admitted to using illegal substances in Spare.
“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” Trump told an outlet.
OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold predicted the Sussexes would stay in California despite Trump's public threats.
"I don't think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "I don't see them suddenly deciding to leave the country, it will be down to personal reasons if they do."
"It's already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that's personal reasons and not political reasons," Harrold continued. "I think they'll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the royal family."
Despite Harrold's thoughts, an insider claimed the duo was fearful of a Trump presidency before he won the 2024 election.
"The Sussexes are worried sick over the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president again — and making good on his vow to kick Prince Harry out of America," a source told an outlet. "They're putting together a contingency plan that would see them flee the country with their children [Archie and Lilibet] if Trump does return to office."
In the past, celebrities publicly battling addiction were denied visas, and Trump isn't willing to give the duke additional privileges.
“No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action," Trump said on GB News.
“Appropriate action? Which might mean…not staying in America?” journalist Nigel Farage asked.
“Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago," Trump replied.
The Heritage Foundation lost its lawsuit against Joe Biden's Administration to publish Harry's immigration records, but Head of U.S. Immigration Christi Jackson acknowledged the organization's concerns in a statement.
"Anything that he has admitted to regarding drug use before the age of 18 should not affect his eligibility for a U.S. visa," Jackson stated.
"If he had admitted to drug use when he was over 18, in order for it to lead to visa ineligibility, the admission would have to have been a valid admission which means it cannot just be out in the news or written in their book," she explained.
Trump spoke to Daily Express.