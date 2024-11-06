Donald Trump Likely to 'Take Action' Against Prince Harry and Deport the Royal for 'Betraying' Queen Elizabeth

OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold predicted the Sussexes would stay in California despite Trump's public threats.

"I don't think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live," Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "I don't see them suddenly deciding to leave the country, it will be down to personal reasons if they do."

"It's already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that's personal reasons and not political reasons," Harrold continued. "I think they'll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the royal family."