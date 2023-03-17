OK Magazine
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Hoped' Buckingham Palace Would Declare Their Children's Titles Before Lilibet's Christening

Mar. 17 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Royal expert Ingrid Seward weighed in on the current drama regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids receiving official titles.

"The contrast between the way in which Harry and Meghan released the news of their children's royal titles and the way King Charles announced his brother's ennoblement was stark,” the commentator shared in a new interview.

"King Charles issued a formal statement from Buckingham Palace to say he was ‘pleased’ to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar," Seward said of the Friday, March 10, announcement.

"It was such a grand announcement it felt as if it were in a gilded frame pinned to the Buckingham Palace railings," the expert described.

She then compared this to the recent conferral of Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

"Harry and Meghan, on the other hand, asked their spokesperson to announce when their 21-month-old daughter Lilibet was christened in Los Angeles last week she would be baptized using the royal style princess. Archie in turn would use the style, Prince," Seward noted.

"How interesting they waited six months to do this. They were hoping the Palace would jump the gun and announce it before they did. No such luck," she added.

Lastly, the royal enthusiast claimed Buckingham Palace didn’t reveal the titles to allow "the Sussexes to make the move themselves" so the controversial pair "couldn’t complain."

As OK! previously reported, the first use of the children’s titles was not the only shocker from the christening — the royal family snubbed their invitations to the event as well.

Harry and Meghan extended invitations to King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton in hopes they would attend, but they had no such luck.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond thought the Sussexes may use the royal family’s absence as “another excuse" to avoid attending King Charles III’s Coronation in May. She also speculated they might ditch the celebration because they would like to be at home for their son Archie’s 4th birthday.

Another source shared their opinion on the couple’s possible attendance by saying, "whether they come or they stay at home in California" they "do hold the upper-hand,” adding, "whatever happens, Harry and Meghan will always be the ones in the headlines."

The Mirror reported Seward's comments.

