Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Really Happy' to Watch Their 'Family Grow and Evolve' in California

By:

May 15 2024, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed what life is like at home in Montecito, Calif., while they were in Nigeria.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.

"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.

"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gushed over their family life while in Nigeria.

While in Nigeria, Meghan participated in a women in leadership panel alongside the director-general of the World Trade Organization Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. The duchess' gender advocacy work began in her childhood, and it was integrated into Archwell's mission since its inception.

Due to Meghan's influence, Okonjo-Iweala recognized how the former actress could move people.

“She’s a role model for young women. She’s a woman who is not in an easy position, and people are looking to see how is she managing and navigating this," Okonjo-Iweala stated. "That’s one of the things she brings: inspiration. You can see in spite of that, she’s a cheerful, warm personality, and everybody in the room took to her."

Meghan Markle discussed a heart warming moment she shared with Princess Lilibet.

OK! previously reported Meghan shared a touching moment she had with her daughter, Princess Lilibet, while speaking at an inaugural mental health summit.

Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys. She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you,’” Meghan recalled.

“Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way,” she continued. “And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you. As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had security concerns while living in the U.K.

Before Meghan mentioned Lilibet, Harry discussed the importance of emotional well-being.

“If I say mental health do you know what it means?” Prince Harry asked the crowd. “In some cases around the world, in more than you would believe, there is a stigma when it comes to mental health."

"Too many people don't want to talk about it because it's invisible," the duke admitted. "It's something in our mind that we can't see. It's not like a broken leg, it's not like a broken wrist."

Over the years, Harry has been honest about his experiences with grief and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“It's something that we are still relatively unsure of. But guess what? Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health," the Invictus Games founder passionately told the crowd. "So therefore, you have to look after yourself to be able to look after other people. And other people have to be able to look after themselves, to look after you. That's the way it works. And there is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day, OK?”

The Sussexes and Okonjo-Iweala spoke to People.

