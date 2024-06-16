OK Magazine
Prince Harry Shocked King Charles and Kate Middleton Would 'Shun Him' Amid Their Health Crises

Jun. 16 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

It looks like Prince Harry is inching out of the royal inner circle more and more as time goes on, especially as Kate Middleton and King Charles both battle cancer.

“It’s boggling to Harry that Charles and Kate would shun him at a time when the family should stick together amid a health crisis,” a source dished. “That’s wrenching for Harry.”

Prince Harry is sad King Charles and Kate Middleton have 'shunned' him, a source said.

Additionally, Harry, 39, and his wife, Meghan Markle, were not invited to Trooping the Colour, the monarch's annual official birthday celebration, for the second year in a row.

“It’s just another in a long list of slights,” said the source.

King Charles didn't meet with Prince Harry when the latter was in the U.K.

As OK! previously reported, the California transplant found out about his sister-in-law's cancer diagnosis alongside the rest of the world, a report claimed.

“It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan,” The Times UK reported in March — just one day after Kate, 42, shared why she's been MIA. “Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public."

After conspiracy theories ran rampant about Kate, she finally addressed the hearsay via social media.

Kate Middleton is battling cancer.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to social media on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Despite Harry not being on the best terms with his sister-in-law and brother, he and Meghan, 42, shared a nice message during this tough time. "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," they said in a statement.

Prince Harry hasn't seen his relatives in a while.

Star spoke to the first source.

