Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Involved in Christmas Tradition With Katy Perry After Being Excluded From the Royal Family's Celebration
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to celebrate Christmas in California with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom after being excluded from the royal family's holiday gatherings.
"We are going to be home in America and actually we are going to do something we do every year," Perry told a crowd while in the U.K. to record a music special for ITV. "We rent a trolley and we dress up, and there’s lights on the trolley, and we go to all of the neighbors in my home town and we see all of their lights."
"Sometimes there is hot cocoa and I’m dressed like The Grinch and it’s going to be super fun," she continued. "We go caroling. We are going to go and knock on people’s doors and do some carols."
The Sussexes are neighbors of Perry and Bloom, and the royal rebels will reportedly hang out with the couple as they enjoy their traditions.
Harry shared that he and Bloom have bonded while living in Montecito, Calif.
"We sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi," Harry said in a 2021 episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast
"He sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, with his AirPods in, with his massive camera, lying in the back of his 4x4 truck, blacked-out windows," he noted.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes will most likely miss out on the royal family's Sandringham gathering.
"No, I’m not a bit surprised they weren’t invited," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "I think the general feeling is that it would’ve just created an unwarranted atmosphere, and Christmas isn’t about that. Christmas is about everybody being happy and getting on with each other. And… I just think that King Charles just couldn’t deal with the [drama]."
"He’s exhausted by his year," Seward claimed. "He’s exhausted by his cancer, and he’s a workaholic, so he doesn’t really rest up. And the thought of having Harry and Meghan was probably a bit much. He thought it would be a bit much over this period."
Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, haven't seen Charles or traveled to the U.K. since 2022, as the Duke of Sussex has safety concerns about his home country.
"It doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to see his grandchildren," Seward speculated.
"I think he’s desperate to see his grandchildren," she alleged. "But Harry won’t come here unless he has this, that and the other. And he wants an armed escort, and he’s making too many demands. And I completely understand. [But] Charles [is saying], ‘Look, I’m just not going to ask them this yet.’"
Archie and Lilibet are growing up in the U.S. without their famous relatives, but the two tots could help Charles and Harry heal their rift.
"I think the children will eventually bring them together, hopefully," Seward said. "Charles very much wants to see his son as any father would… and he wants to see his grandchildren."
"He’s only ever met them once or twice, and they’re growing up," she added. "But I just don’t think it’s going to happen because the life of a royal is so busy. The king’s life is so incredibly busy. He… has appointments every 20 minutes of the day. And so, Harry really has to fit in with him."
