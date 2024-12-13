Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Involved in Christmas Tradition With Katy Perry After Being Excluded From the Royal Family's Celebration

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting ready to celebrate Christmas in California with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom after being excluded from the royal family's holiday gatherings.

"We are going to be home in America and actually we are going to do something we do every year," Perry told a crowd while in the U.K. to record a music special for ITV. "We rent a trolley and we dress up, and there’s lights on the trolley, and we go to all of the neighbors in my home town and we see all of their lights."

"Sometimes there is hot cocoa and I’m dressed like The Grinch and it’s going to be super fun," she continued. "We go caroling. We are going to go and knock on people’s doors and do some carols."