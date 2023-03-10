Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Becoming Less Popular In America, Claims Royal Author: Things Are 'Changing Fast'

"It’s up to them if they attend the coronation and, if they do, talk with the other royals will be strictly about the weather," the author explained. "They will receive huge press attention before the coronation whatever they decide but, as we saw at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, they can be controlled during it."

The parents-of-two have yet to reveal if they'll fly out for the U.K. event, though there's a chance they're feeling jaded since Charles just evicted them from Frogmore Cottage — however, royal guru Christopher Andersen told an outlet the monarch may apologize by offering them an apartment at Buckingham Palace instead.