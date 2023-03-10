Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Becoming Less Popular In America, Claims Royal Author: Things Are 'Changing Fast'
After moving to California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle charmed the public since they were able to "control the narrative" with TV interviews, but according to royal author Richard Fitzwilliams, they'll have to relinquish that luxury if they want to make amends with the royal family.
"The signs are that — especially since it is unclear what they want to do in the future and their obvious reliance on their royal status for their lucrative contracts — this is changing fast," he told Marie Claire earlier this week, noting two polls from Newsweek pointed to "a seismic shift in opinion in the United States" after Harry released his memoir.
Fitzwilliams pointed out that the "change" is obvious, as "they were mercilessly mocked on South Park and have been taken less seriously since Harry’s badly timed revelations in his memoir about losing his virginity, penile frostbite and experiments with drugs."
Nonetheless, they could try to repair their image by accepting King Charles' invite to his May Coronation.
"It’s up to them if they attend the coronation and, if they do, talk with the other royals will be strictly about the weather," the author explained. "They will receive huge press attention before the coronation whatever they decide but, as we saw at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, they can be controlled during it."
The parents-of-two have yet to reveal if they'll fly out for the U.K. event, though there's a chance they're feeling jaded since Charles just evicted them from Frogmore Cottage — however, royal guru Christopher Andersen told an outlet the monarch may apologize by offering them an apartment at Buckingham Palace instead.
"There's been a bit of blowback over the king's decision to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, and the last thing Charles wants is to look like a heartless landlord," he spilled. "The king also needs to throw Harry a lifeline — a place where he can bring his family — and feel safe if, at the last minute, the Sussexes decide to show up for the coronation."