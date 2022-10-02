Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Plan Move To Affluent Community In Hope Ranch, Where Property Prices Reach $22 Million: Report
New beginnings! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be looking to move to a new home. The couple's potential purchase would see them residing in Hope Ranch, a private community 10 miles from their present Montecito mansion, which they moved into in 2020.
The new locality has several amenities, such as a members-only country club, a golf club, and access to other recreational spaces, including picnic grounds, tennis courts, and more.
Property prices in the area can be as high as $22 million. While it's unclear if the duo have already committed to a purchase, the news comes not long after reports of multiple intrusions into their correct residence.
The couple's new abode could be their new "home, sweet home" where they continue their work with their Archewell Foundation and other projects, such as Markle's new podcast, which has seen a slew of A-listers as guests.
The new dwelling could also be a quieter place for their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — to grow up, as their present Montecito locale is a residence for many celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Ellen DeGeneres, and Katy Perry.
Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, returned to California after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September. The former military pilot rushed to the monarch's aid as news swirled around her failing health. However, he could not make it to Balmoral in time before his grandmother's passing.
The father-of-two and the Suits alum flew back home after the funeral service — an event that was preceded by a global reception of world leaders, kings, and queens.
Amid the growing rift between the Sussexes and the royal family after Harry's royal exit in 2020, Elizabeth's death was seen as an event for possible reconciliation.
"When all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," Oprah Winfrey, 68, revealed.
The talk show host added that it was nice to see Harry "standing with his family" during the mourning period.
Details of the Sussexes' potential new home were reported by Daily Mail.