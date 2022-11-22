Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Show PDA In Sweet Video Tribute To 'Friend' Elton John

Fans at Elton John's concert on Sunday, November 20, received quite the surprise before the legendary crooner hit the stage at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, as none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle popped up via video message!

"Hi, Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations. We are so proud of you," the actress declared of the star's accomplishments. "We're so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also."