Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Show PDA In Sweet Video Tribute To 'Friend' Elton John
Fans at Elton John's concert on Sunday, November 20, received quite the surprise before the legendary crooner hit the stage at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, as none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle popped up via video message!
"Hi, Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations. We are so proud of you," the actress declared of the star's accomplishments. "We're so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also."
"And thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades," Harry chimed in. "Thank you for being the friend that you were for my mum [Princess Diana], thank you for being our friend. Thank you for being friend to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world."
"Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig, we know that," added the Duke of Sussex. "But we love you and congratulations on an incredible career."
As Harry, 38, wrapped up his message, his wife, 42, leaned her head on his shoulder and blew a kiss to the camera. They appeared to have filmed the message outside Archewell headquarters.
John, 75, has been close with the royal family for years, performing at both Princess Diana's 1997 funeral and the parents-of-two's 2018 wedding.
In 2019, the British musician defended the pair after the media blasted the couple for taking his private jet to France.
"I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week," the Grammy winner wrote on social media. "Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death."
The "Crocodile Rock" singer explained that he offered them his private plane since they need extra "protection," but insisted the flight was carbon neutral.
"I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity," John concluded. "And I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis."
