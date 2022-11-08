OK Magazine
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Go Unnoticed During Dinner Date At California Restaurant: 'No One Approached Them'

prince harry meghan markle unnoticed dinner date california
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 8 2022, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Just a regular couple? The other night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly went unnoticed while dining at an Ojai, Calif., restaurant — which just so happened to be named The Dutchess!

According to an insider, the duo were "incredibly pleasant" and "really polite to the staff" throughout their dinner date.

While the outing may have made headlines, the source claimed fellow diners didn't make much of a deal about being in their presence. "No one approached them," spilled the eyewitness. "And if people recognized them no one showed it."

It was the first time the parents-of-two visited the eatery, and though they didn't make reservations, the onlooker said they were shown to their table right away.

prince harry meghan markle
Source: mega
Though the the Sussexes currently live in Montecito, Calif. — which is about a 40-minute drive from The Dutchess — they're thinking of moving from the neighborhood and taking up a residence in Hope Ranch, a private community about 10 miles away from their current pad.

As OK! previously reported, the exclusive neighborhood has home prices go as high as $22 million while boasting community amenities such as a country club and several sports clubs.

prince harry meghan markle
Source: mega
While one source believed the change of scenery is due to the uptick in crime in their neighborhood, another claimed the abode just didn't suit the family-of-four.

The former actress, 42, recently opened up about home life, revealing she always kicks off the day the same way. "I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it," she said of cooking for Harry and their two tots. "To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning."

She added that 17-month-old Lilibet "has just started walking," while Harry, 38, noted their little one's "current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother [Archie, 3]."

Page Six originally reported on the pair's dinner date.

