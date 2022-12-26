Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reject Reporter's Apology Over Graphic Column, Says It's 'A PR Stunt'

"We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry,” read a message from the tabloid, one Clarkson seemingly reiterated on social media.

“Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it,” the author explained in a post shared to social media amid the peak of the backlash on Monday, December 19.

“In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people,” he continued, adding that he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt” and “shall be more careful in future.”