'It Was Awkward': Prince Harry & Prince William Found Windsor Outing With Wives 'Hard,' Spills Source

"It was awkward. Both couples found it hard," an insider dished to a news publication. "They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the Queen."

The public outing was rare for the royal pairs, as it was the first sighting of the estranged brothers together since the death of their grandmother on Thursday, September 8.

MEGHAN MARKLE IS BEGGING KING CHARLES TO HAVE A PRIVATE CHAT IN HOPES OF 'CLEARING THE AIR'

As OK! previously reported, the newly named Heir to the throne found the walk to be "an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time," as the entire nation and world began to mourn the passing of the longest reigning British monarch.