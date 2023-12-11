Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blasted as 'Ridiculous' for Wanting Security After Leaving the Royal Family: 'It Was Their Choice'

"It's another ridiculous claim by him, because the one thing they always wanted was for Harry and Meghan to play a key role within the royal family," royal commentator Charles Rae said on GB News when discussing the current legal battle.

Upon leaving The Firm, Harry and Meghan gave up their HRH status and many of the privileges that came with it.

"It was their choice to leave and even the late Queen made it clear that she still wanted effective protection for the couple and their family while they were here," Rae explained. "But it was Harry that threw his toys out of the pram and decided he was going to go."