Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blasted as 'Ridiculous' for Wanting Security After Leaving the Royal Family: 'It Was Their Choice'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they decided to step down from their senior-level positions within the British monarchy, and currently, the Duke of Sussex is taking legal action against the Home Office to maintain his personnel when in the U.K.
Despite Harry's fears about navigating England, royal experts see his current situation as a consequence of his actions.
"It's another ridiculous claim by him, because the one thing they always wanted was for Harry and Meghan to play a key role within the royal family," royal commentator Charles Rae said on GB News when discussing the current legal battle.
Upon leaving The Firm, Harry and Meghan gave up their HRH status and many of the privileges that came with it.
"It was their choice to leave and even the late Queen made it clear that she still wanted effective protection for the couple and their family while they were here," Rae explained. "But it was Harry that threw his toys out of the pram and decided he was going to go."
In 2020, the Sussexes released a statement announcing their move, and the pair was honest about their desire to develop financial independence.
"Remember it was Harry who wanted to live his own life, he didn't like the royal circus. He wanted to earn his own money, which he does now. And no complaints on that," the correspondent continued.
"But it was mainly because of privacy but they continue to invade their own privacy with everything that they do," he added.
Aside from fighting the Home Office, Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited for libel after they reported on his legal challenges in 2022.
During their trial, a letter written by Sir Edward Young to then-cabinet secretary Sir Mark Sedwill revealed Queen Elizabeth's desire for her grandchild to be sheltered.
“You will understand well that ensuring that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family," the note read.
As the son of the future king of England, the existing threats to Harry's well-being were undeniable for Elizabeth's team.
“Given the duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into the royal family, his military service, the duchess’s own independent profile and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security," Young continued.
The correspondence later alluded to the royal family's sensitivity surrounding media interactions after Princess Diana's fatal car crash.
“And, of course, the family is mindful of tragic incidents of the past," he added.