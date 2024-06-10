Prince Harry 'Is Determined to Find His Own Permanent Home in the U.K.' 1 Year After Frogmore Cottage Eviction
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in 2023, but it looks like the Duke of Sussex is potentially coming home, as he's starting to house hunt in the U.K.
"As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the U.K.," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles," the royal expert added.
Harry immigrated to Meghan's home state of California in 2020, leading the royal to change his primary residence to the state.
"He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan," Quinn explained. "Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the U.K., which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security."
In Spare, Harry briefly discussed the loss of the lavish property.
"Once upon a time, this was going to be my forever home. Instead, it had proved to be just another brief stop," he penned.
OK! previously reported Quinn speculated the Sussexes were surprised they were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage.
"Harry and Meghan imagined Frogmore would always be there for them even if they came back to the U.K. for just a few weeks each year and even if they were no longer working royals," Quinn told an outlet.
"That assumption speaks volumes about just how out of touch with each other King Charles and his son had become," he added.
As the Sussexes build their careers in California, the couple gushed over their home base while in Nigeria.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
After the success of their trip to Lagos and Abuja, the veteran hinted at taking on more international philanthropic opportunties.
“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he continued.
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.