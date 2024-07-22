Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pause Their U.K. House Hunt as Security Concerns Worsen
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were rumored to be house hunting in the U.K. after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage, but will the couple return to the Duke of Sussex's native nation after all?
“Harry really does want to spend more time in the U.K. but doesn’t feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out,” a source told an outlet about the duke, who lost his lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain personnel privileges in England in May.
“He and Meghan planned on looking for a part-time home near Windsor this year and hoped that the appeals process would be heard before the end of July so that they could properly start their search. However, the court process seems to be taking its time," they continued.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed Harry wanted to find a property in London for when he visits loved ones.
"There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this," a source told a publication.
"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the U.K., they will purchase that themselves," the friend stated.
Harry flies to London often, but Meghan hasn't returned to the region since 2022.
"She feels that England rejected her, she rejects it and finds it cold and boring," Tina Brown said during a Sky News Australia. "There is nothing in it for her and she loves the Hollywood scene and that's where she wants to be."
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bombshell Documentary Delayed to Ensure Content Is 'Factually Correct'
- Lip Reader Tells All: What Prince William Told Kate Middleton During the Early Stages of Her Royal Career Revealed
- Prince Harry Contemplates Returning to the Royal Family as His 'World Is Very Lonely': Source
Despite royal experts' concerns, the Sussexes gushed over their new reality in California.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After the success of the pair's trip to Nigeria, Harry revealed they will take on more opportunities overseas.
“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change," Harry shared. "There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters."
"Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work," he stated.
Sources spoke to Daily Express.