Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put on a United Front for Archewell Announcement as Rumors of a Split Run Rampant — Watch
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are letting the public know they are stronger than ever!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex came together for a Wednesday, August 2, video shared to the Archewell Foundation's website to announce the winners of $2 million in grants for responsible technology as rumors have swirled that there may be trouble in the couple's marriage.
Harry and Meghan sat together on a bench outside in their California garden in matching beige outfits as they contacted the lucky recipients to congratulate them.
The married pair laughed, and each wore smiles from ear to ear as Harry and Meghan seemed to dispel rumors that they were headed for a split.
Although the estranged royals have weathered quite a year of failures after their multi-million dollar podcast deal with Spotify fell through and the Emmys completely snubbed them for their tell-all Netflix documentary, the duo are doing their best to make the best of their reality and not allowing it to affect their relationship.
"There are rumors coming from Meghan's side that [Harry's] decided he doesn't want to be in the spotlight anymore. You won't see much of him. Meghan is used to it and she does very well, but Harry doesn't," royal expert Angela Levin claimed of Harry and Meghan's alleged differences.
"This is really unpleasant but I think it might very well be what is going on — that she's got enough of it now and she's had what she wants from him. She can go forward with her new PR and all the things that are going to be offered to her and love it, and Harry we will hardly see," the biographer said of the parents of two — who share son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet 2.
"But she's not going to split with him. Of course, she won't because if she does, she loses a lot of people's interest because that's what they're really interested in. And I think it's tragic," Levin alleged about the fate of their union.