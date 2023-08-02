Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put on a United Front for Archewell Announcement as Rumors of a Split Run Rampant — Watch

"This is really unpleasant but I think it might very well be what is going on — that she's got enough of it now and she's had what she wants from him. She can go forward with her new PR and all the things that are going to be offered to her and love it, and Harry we will hardly see," the biographer said of the parents of two — who share son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet 2.

"But she's not going to split with him. Of course, she won't because if she does, she loses a lot of people's interest because that's what they're really interested in. And I think it's tragic," Levin alleged about the fate of their union.