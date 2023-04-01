OK Magazine
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Work Just 1 Hour A Week For Their Archewell Foundation, Tax Filing Proves

prince harry meghan markle worked one hour archewell foundation
Mar. 31 2023


Mar. 31 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation may be their passion project, but it turns out they spent very little time actually working for their organization.

According to the group's 2021 tax filing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex each put in just one hour a week for Archewell, as did a couple of their fellow colleagues.

prince harry meghan markle
Source: mega

However, the reveal isn't as shocking as it seems, as an outlet said working only 52 hours each year for a nonprofit is typical.

The paperwork also stated that the foundation raised $13 million from "two wealthy benefactors," with one of them believed to be their pal Oprah Winfrey. In total, the group took less than $5,000 from the public.

The organization's salary total came to $163,085, though the spouses don't get paid in their positions.

prince harry meghan markle
Source: mega

The California-based pair first launched Archewell in February 2021 and made a tribute to Princess Diana and their son Archie in their introductory message.

"I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell," they wrote in a joint note. "We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness. From our mothers and strangers alike."

prince harry meghan markle
Source: mega

"In the face of fear, struggle, and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action," they continued. "We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world. One act of compassion at a time."

In the mission statement, Archewell Foundation described itself as "an impact-driven global nonprofit that puts compassion into action; uplifting and uniting communities locally and globally; online and offline."

Meghan and Harry also launched Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio, with the latter releasing Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes."

Daily Mail obtained the tax documents.

